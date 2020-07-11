CATEGORIES
by Shane McGlaun Saturday, July 11, 2020, 11:32 AM EDT

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G Specs Leak Hints At Faster Snapdragon SoC

Many folks are anticipating the next big thing in smartphones from Samsung. A few details on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G smartphone turned up early this month. Among those details were leaked images and a 360 video that showed the device in a slick bronze color. Some new information on the 5G version of Samsung's folding clamshell smartphone has surfaced that hints at a different chipset under the hood than previously expected.

When the first leak happened in early July, the smartphone was expected to use a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor along with a 5G radio, 8 GB of RAM, and 256 GB of storage. A new rumor that comes from renowned leaker Max Weinbach claims that the only part of the Galaxy Z Flip 5G that will change from the Galaxy Z Flip is the SoC.

According to Weinbach, the SoC will be the Snapdragon 865+, which is an upgrade from the Snapdragon 865 expected before. In April, a rumor was going around that the Snapdragon 865+ might not happen this year, presumably due to delays from the coronavirus pandemic. The Snapdragon 865+ will pack faster clock speeds and improved performance compared to the Snapdragon 865.

Weinbach says the Galaxy Z Flip 5G will feature dual 12-megapixel cameras, which refutes some rumors that the smartphone would feature a 10-megapixel ultrawide sensor. He did admit that there was a potential Samsung could be cropping the 12-megapixel sensor to 10-megapixel. The Galaxy Z Flip 5G is claimed to be only 0.5mm thicker and 0.1mm taller than the current Flip. Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Flip 5G along with the Galaxy Note 20 series on August 5 with the smartphones available in retail stores by August 20.


