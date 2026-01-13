New Facebook Phishing Scam Uses Fake Pop‑Ups So Real Even Experts Get Fooled





Phishing scammers are getting really good at obtaining your personal information via a sophisticated method called Browser-in-Browser (BitB) . To wit, a surge of Facebook BitB attacks are hitting unwitting users, but here's how to detect and avoid becoming a victim.





Fake Facebook login portal (Credit: Trellix)



Gone are the days of clumsy, misspelled emails and dialog boxes as methods like BitB exploit the visual cues we have been taught to trust. By using malicious JavaScript tricks, attackers can now simulate an entire browser window within an active tab. This fake window includes a perfectly replicated address bar, fake SSL padlock, and even the correct Facebook URL. To the average or even savvy user, it looks exactly like a legitimate Single Sign-On (SSO) login pop-up to your Facebook account.





Security researchers at Trellix say all of this starts with a security alert email that prey on a user's fear. These urgent notifications—which could appear to be from Meta or a law firm—claim that your account has been flagged for a policy violation or that an unauthorized login was detected from a foreign location. Users are then directed to a resolution page that is actually the meticulously-crafted phishing site. Once the user enters their credentials into the doppelganger portal, it's already too late.





Disguised Meta appeal form (Credit: Trellix)



Indeed, detecting BitB attempts requires a shift from passive trust to active skepticism. One of the most effective ways to spot one is to attempt to drag the login pop-up window outside the boundaries of the main browser window. Because the fake window is actually part of the webpage’s internal code, it will be trapped within the parent window’s borders. If it disappears when moved past the edge, it is a definitive sign of a scam.





Additionally, security experts emphasize the importance of looking for too-good-to-be-true offers, account suspension warnings, or strange requests for financial information, which are hallmarks of traditional phishing attempts redirected through social media.