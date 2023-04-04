Naughty Dog Promises To Fix The Last Of Us Part I On PC Before Coming To Steam Deck





Life is a balance of priorities, like paying your mortgage or rent and buying food before racing out of the dealership with a new sports car. So it goes in game development as well. We bring this up because developer Naughty Dog suggested that The Last of Us Part I will eventually land on Valve's Steam Deck, but not before it irons out lingering issues with the recent PC port.





The process of fixing a litany of issues has already begun. After The Last of Us Part I made its much-anticipated debut on PC last week, it quickly racked up a cumulative 'Mostly Negative' rating out of thousands of user reviews. Early complaints ran the gamut from frequent crashes and long shader compile times, to mouse stutters and even failing to load completely.





Even users on modern, high-end hardware like a Core i9-13900K and GeForce RTX 4090 were not immune to bugs that sneaked into the final release. Naughty Dog responded by releasing a couple of hotfixes, which in turn have bumped the game's cumulative rating out of more than 13,600 user reviews to 'Mixed' on Steam.









Naughty Dog promised on Twitter that another hotfix will be live on PC today, followed by a patch at the end of the week. The developer also said it would share more details about the patch once the hotfix drops, so stayed tuned for that.





In case you're wondering, the list of known issues remains the same since last week and includes the following bugs...