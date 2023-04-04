Naughty Dog Promises To Fix The Last Of Us Part I On PC Before Coming To Steam Deck
Life is a balance of priorities, like paying your mortgage or rent and buying food before racing out of the dealership with a new sports car. So it goes in game development as well. We bring this up because developer Naughty Dog suggested that The Last of Us Part I will eventually land on Valve's Steam Deck, but not before it irons out lingering issues with the recent PC port.
The process of fixing a litany of issues has already begun. After The Last of Us Part I made its much-anticipated debut on PC last week, it quickly racked up a cumulative 'Mostly Negative' rating out of thousands of user reviews. Early complaints ran the gamut from frequent crashes and long shader compile times, to mouse stutters and even failing to load completely.
Even users on modern, high-end hardware like a Core i9-13900K and GeForce RTX 4090 were not immune to bugs that sneaked into the final release. Naughty Dog responded by releasing a couple of hotfixes, which in turn have bumped the game's cumulative rating out of more than 13,600 user reviews to 'Mixed' on Steam.
Naughty Dog promised on Twitter that another hotfix will be live on PC today, followed by a patch at the end of the week. The developer also said it would share more details about the patch once the hotfix drops, so stayed tuned for that.
In case you're wondering, the list of known issues remains the same since last week and includes the following bugs...
- Loading shaders takes longer than expected
- Performance and stability is degraded while shaders are loading in the background
- Older graphics drivers leads to instability and/or graphical problems
- Game may be unable to boot despite meeting the minimum system requirements
- A potential memory leak
- Mouse and camera jitter for some players, depending on hardware and display settings
As for eventually supporting The Last of Us Part I on Valve's Steam Deck console, Naughty Dog strongly suggested that will be the case at some point, but not before it improves the experience on and desktop and laptop gaming PCs.
"And while we know many of you would like to play The Last of Us Part I on Steam Deck, we are prioritizing fixes and patches before submitting it for verification. We will keep you updated of its Steam Deck status as we continue to improve the PC version," the developer wrote on Twitter.
At this point, there are nearly 8,500 games deemed as either 'Verified' or 'Playable' on the Steam Deck. Some recent additions include Hogwarts Legacy, Elden Ring, Valheim Mistlands, and more.