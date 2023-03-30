The Last Of Us Part 1 Patch Is Here To Fix PC Port Issues, Radeon Driver Update Too





It's fair to say the The Last of Part I on PC is disappointing a lot of games. One only need look at the 'Most Negative' rating on Steam out of more than 9,000 user reviews. What's been deemed by many as a shoddy port has left PC gamers frustrated with a litany of issues, including long shader compile times, game crashes, and more. Fortunately, developer Naughty Dog is aware of the outcry and has released a patch to address some of the bugs.





We wrote about the underwhelming response on Steam yesterday but to quickly recap, a lot of players with modern hardware are angry at the state the game released to PC. To be fair not all of the user reviews are negative. However, even owners of high-end GPUs including NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4090 are running into problems running the port.





Naughty Dog acknowledged the frustration and has posted a list of known issues that it's working to resolve, such as shaders taking longer than expected to load, degraded performance and stability while shaders load in the background, older graphics drivers causing issues, a potential memory leak, and the game flat out refusing to load even when a system meets the system requirements.





Since releasing the list of known issues, Naughty Dog has pushed out a hotfix (version 1.0.1.5) with the following changelog...