NASA's SPHEREx Completes First All-Sky Infrared Map Of Entire Universe And It's Stunning





Less than a year into its mission, NASA’s SPHEREx has already completed its first full survey of the sky, producing a near-infrared map that captures the entire cosmos in a staggering 102 colors. Words can't really convey the true splendor of the achievement, though, so have a look for yourself at the panoramic video NASA released.





The superpower of SPHEREx lies in its unique ability to perform spectroscopy across the whole sky. By breaking this light into more than 100 wavelengths, scientists can identify specific chemical fingerprints of cosmic objects. This capability has earned the telescope the nickname "the mantis shrimp of telescopes," referencing the crustacean known for multi-colored vision.





Dust appears in red, hot gases are in blue, as seen from this IR map captured by SPHEREx. Click to enlarge (Credit: NASA/JPL-CalTech)

