NASA's SPHEREx Completes First All-Sky Infrared Map Of Entire Universe And It's Stunning
Unlike 'traditional' space telescopes that peer deep into tiny patches of the sky, SPHEREx (Spectro-Photometer for the History of the Universe, Epoch of Reionization and Ices Explorer; say that fives times really fast) acts as a wide-angle lens for the universe. By scanning the entire celestial sphere every six months, the space telescope can create a comprehensive 3D census of hundreds of millions of galaxies. Earlier this month, nine months after its launch, SPHEREx's handler, JPL, released its first compilation of the universe.
Also, SPHEREx is surveying the Milky Way to hunt for the building blocks of life. Its infrared sensor can detect frozen water, carbon monoxide, and organic molecules trapped in the icy dust clouds where new stars and planets are born. This allows astronomers to trace how these life-essential materials are distributed throughout our galaxy, providing a map of where future habitable worlds might be forming.
Operating from a polar orbit 400 miles above Earth, the telescope utilizes an innovative cone-shaped sunshield to keep its instruments at a frigid minus-350 degrees Fahrenheit. This operating temperature is necessary to prevent the telescope’s own heat from overwhelming the faint infrared signals it seeks to capture. Over its planned two-year primary mission, SPHEREx will repeat this all-sky survey three more times, refining its data and contributing these datasets towards more targeted observations by the likes of the JWST and Nancy Grace Roman Telescope.