CATEGORIES
home News
by Tim SweezySunday, October 24, 2021, 02:42 PM EDT

NASA's Fully Stacked Massive Artemis 1 Moon Rocket Looks Amazing

artemis launch
NASA has been busy preparing for the inaugural launch of its Artemis program. With the launch quickly approaching, workers have fully stacked the massive rocket and its payload, the Orion spacecraft.

Artemis I is scheduled for launch in February 2022, following the recent NASA launch of the Lucy probe earlier this month. This unmanned launch is in preparation for Artemis II, which will carry astronauts into space to orbit the moon. All of this is a lead up to the manned Artemis III launch in 2024 which will put the first person back on the moon since Apollo 17 in 1972.

The enormous Artemis I is currently being housed in the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. While in the VAB, Artemis will undergo a series of tests. Each test will evaluate the rocket and spacecraft (Orion) for the first time as an integrated unit. All of the tests will be a lead up to a Wet Dress Rehearsal that will be performed on the launch pad.
artemis VAB
Preparation for the upcoming moon missions have not been limited to Artemis. NASA has also been preparing a wireless network called Lunanet that will serve as a source of communication, weather alerts, and other system applications. Lunanet will greatly enhance the ability to communicate between astronauts and ground control and ultimately increase the safety of the astronauts.

NASA will set a specific launch date once they have a successful wet dress rehearsal. Artemis III is also set to put the first female on the moon's surface. Perhaps she can one-up Eugene Cernan, who was the last man on the moon, that drew his daughter's initials into the dust before climbing back onto the lunar ladder to depart.


Tags:  space, NASA, Artemis, spaceflight, rocket, moon-landing

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
FSR Or DLSS For The Win?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment