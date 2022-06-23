CATEGORIES
home News

NASA's Plan To Power The Moon Is Going Nuclear And Could Sustain Lunar Life For A Decade

by Tim SweezyThursday, June 23, 2022, 10:19 AM EDT
lunar fission
NASA and the Department of Energy (DOE) have narrowed the field of design concept proposals for a fission surface power system down to three. The technology is aimed at benefiting future Artemis missions to Mars and beyond, and could be ready to launch by the end of the decade for a demonstration on the Moon.

The plan for NASA is to build a lunar base that will serve as a launching point for missions to Mars. However, as most know, the Moon does not currently have a power source available to support such a base. Even though solar power could be an option, NASA believes that nuclear fission is the most efficient and stable method for powering a base on the Moon. China is also working on its own nuclear reactor, and reports have said the country has already completed a prototype.

The three contracts that have been chosen were each awarded approximately $5 million through the DOE's Idaho National Laboratory. The money is to be used to fund the development of initial design concepts for a "40-kilowatt class fission power system planned to last at least 10 years in the lunar environment," according to a post on NASA's website.

fission lunar
Image Credit: NASA

"New technology drives our exploration of the Moon, Mars, and beyond," remarked Jim Reuter, Associate Administrator for NASA's Space Technology Mission Directorate. "Developing these early designs will help us lay the groundwork for powering our long-term human presence on other worlds."

The contracts will be awarded to the following three companies:
  • Lockhead Martin of Bethesda, Maryland (The company will partner with BWXT and Creare) 
  • Westinghouse of Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania (The company will partner with Aerojet Rocketdyne) 
  • IX of Houston, Texas, a joint venture of Intuitive Machines and X-Energy (The company will partner with Maxar and Boeing)
Fission systems can be both small and lightweight compared to other power systems. NASA also believes that they will be more reliable and could enable continuous power regardless of where they are located, as opposed to other options such as solar power.

"The Fission Surface Power project is a very achievable first step toward the United States establishing nuclear power on the Moon," stated Idaho National Laboratory Director John Wagner. "I look forward to seeing what each of these teams will accomplish."

NASA looks to gain critical information through the Phase 1 awards that can lead to a joint development of a full flight-certified fission power system. Along with powering a Moon base, the agency also hopes that fission power technologies can be utilized to help further nuclear propulsion systems that depend on reactors to generate power, which in turn could be used for deep space exploration missions in the future.

Top Image Credit: NASA
Tags:  NASA, moon, DOE, lunar base, nuclear-fusion
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
What Are You Playing Now?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2022 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment