Power On The Moon? A Giant Tower Could Light The Way For NASA Astronauts

by Tim SweezyTuesday, August 06, 2024, 08:34 AM EDT
Space company Honeybee has proposed a 100 meter tall tower that will potentially light the path for future NASA Artemis astronauts on the moon. The LUNARSABER (Lunar Utility Navigation with Advanced Remote Sensing and Autonomous Beaming for Energy Redistribution) tower is a deployable structure that integrates solar power, communications, and more, all in one package.

As NASA and other space agencies look to begin building lunar bases, they will all have to overcome some obvious obstacles. Perhaps one of the greatest of those will be how to generate power where none yet exists. Honeybee, a company owned by Blue Origin, believes it has created a solution that will not only solve the lunar power problem, but also “shine light on new possibilities, increasing operating hours for human and robotic missions on the Moon.”

“LUNARSABER can turn night into day in the deepest craters on the Moon,” remarked Kris Zacny, VP of Exploration Systems at Honeybee Robotics. “It is truly a game-changing system that will pave the way for a lunar economy.”


Some may be wondering how on Earth Honeybee expects to get a 100 meter tall tower onto the Moon. Well, the simple answer is a technology called DIABLO (Deployable Interlocking Actuated Bands for Linear Operations). DIABLO utilizes a rolled piece of metal, and then bends it into a deployable cylindrical structure that can support heavy payloads, which then becomes the base for LUNARSABER.

In order to deliver power, solar panels will be deployed via one of two methods, depending on the tower’s location on the Moon. The first will extend from the top of the payload holder of the LUNARSABER tower, and then envelop the metallic structure underneath, while still allowing access to the sun at all angles. The second method will have the solar panels deploying from the top part of the 100 meter tower, with its booms holding traditional solar panels, while also being able to track the Sun throughout its 14-day cycle. Honeybee says both methods will allow for delivery of up to 100kW of power, no matter the position of the Sun.

Delivering power is only one part of this Swiss Army knife of lunar technology, however. The company states it has four other main capabilities, which include: It can beam power to other devices. It can track those other devices. It can communicate with a wide range of assets. It can provide light for those assets.

Honeybee engineers believe if LUNARSABERs are strategically placed around the surface of the moon, there should always be one at least one in full sunlight. This would mean that if at least one tower is in sunlight, it can then wirelessly transmit power to another tower within its line of sight. The process could then continue until power is transferred back to the main lunar base, providing power for astronauts who might otherwise be in total darkness.

Honeybee is not limiting the DIABLO and LUNARSABER technology to NASA. “We’re looking forward to partnerships with both commercial and non-commercial customers to host payload and services that will help accelerate lunar infrastructure,” explained Vishnu Sanigepalli, Principal Investigator of LUNARSABER on LunA-10.

Anyone who would like to read more about Honeybee’s Diablo and LUNARSABER technology can visit the company’s website.
