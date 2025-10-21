NASA Issues Stern Message To SpaceX Over Moon Lander Delay In Space Race With China





Unabashedly lighting the fire under SpaceX, acting NASA Administrator Sean Duffy announced on Monday that the agency is opening its high-profile Artemis III human lunar landing contract to new bidders. The $4.4 billion contract, initially awarded exclusively to Elon Musk’s SpaceX in 2021, will now be open to rivals, such as Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin, due to what Duffy deemed "behind schedule" progress on the Starship lunar lander.









SpaceX's Starship, the massive rocket chosen for the Artemis III landing , has faced major technical hurdles. The complexity of the mission—which requires multiple in-orbit refueling demonstrations—has raised concerns from safety panels and industry veterans that the crewed lunar landing, currently targeted for no earlier than mid-2027, is likely to slip into 2028 or beyond.





Due to this delay, Duffy confirmed that "I’m going to open up the contract. I’m going to let other space companies compete with SpaceX, like Blue Origin," adding that NASA won't wait for "one company".





What Blue Origin's moon lander mission could look like

