NASA's New Chief Accelerates Plan To Put A Nuclear Reactor On The Moon
Having a nuclear reactor on the moon could make it possible to generate power so that astronauts can stay longer on their lunar missions. It could also inspire power plant designs for Mars. NASA wants to outpace China and Russia to achieve this and prevent them from taking over parts of the moon. There are concerns that the first country to place the reactor could declare a "keep-out zone" that would restrain the United States.
China and Russia recently joined forces to create a nuclear reactor, so you can imagine the pressure on NASA. The agency wants the reactor ready by 2030, as this is the year that rival countries are also targeting. The plan is to choose a leader for this mission and collate industry input within 60 days.
Apart from accelerating the reactor plans, Sean Duffy also issued a directive to expedite the replacement of the International Space Station with privately run stations. The plan is to give contracts to at least two companies within six months and launch a new station by 2030.
By making these crucial moves, Sean Duffy aims to mark his place as the head of NASA. However, considering the latest protest by NASA employees over budget cuts, it remains to be seen if he can successfully mobilize NASA employees to achieve these ambitions.