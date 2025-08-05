CATEGORIES
NASA's New Chief Accelerates Plan To Put A Nuclear Reactor On The Moon

by Victor AwogbemilaTuesday, August 05, 2025, 12:42 PM EDT
body nasa chief directs space agency
NASA's acting administrator, Sean Duffy, made his first major policy move to fast-track plans to place a nuclear reactor on the moon. NASA has been on this for quite some time now, with the original plan to launch a 40-kilowatt reactor on the moon by 2030. But at Duffy's order, the agency will now accept industry proposals for a bigger 100-kilowatt nuclear reactor, which will launch in the same year.

Having a nuclear reactor on the moon could make it possible to generate power so that astronauts can stay longer on their lunar missions. It could also inspire power plant designs for Mars. NASA wants to outpace China and Russia to achieve this and prevent them from taking over parts of the moon. There are concerns that the first country to place the reactor could declare a "keep-out zone" that would restrain the United States.

China and Russia recently joined forces to create a nuclear reactor, so you can imagine the pressure on NASA. The agency wants the reactor ready by 2030, as this is the year that rival countries are also targeting. The plan is to choose a leader for this mission and collate industry input within 60 days.

Apart from accelerating the reactor plans, Sean Duffy also issued a directive to expedite the replacement of the International Space Station with privately run stations. The plan is to give contracts to at least two companies within six months and launch a new station by 2030.

By making these crucial moves, Sean Duffy aims to mark his place as the head of NASA. However, considering the latest protest by NASA employees over budget cuts, it remains to be seen if he can successfully mobilize NASA employees to achieve these ambitions.
Tags:  space, NASA, sean duffy
