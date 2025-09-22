NASA Discovers Monster Black Hole So Big It Defies Theoretical Limits
by
Aaron Leong
—
Monday, September 22, 2025, 09:53 AM EDT
We're on a black hole coverage roll this month, so here's another one: a supermassive black hole 12.8 billion lights years from us has been discovered feasting at a rate that scientists describe as "a bit shocking," or more precisely, about 2.4 times faster than the theoretical limit.
Using data from NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory, a team of astronomers have identified a black hole at the center of a quasar known as RACS J0320-35 with an age just 920 million years after the Big Bang. What makes the black hole a puzzle of sorts is its mass, roughly a billion times that of our Sun. X-ray emissions detected by Chandra indicate that RACS J0320-35 is consuming matter at speeds far beyond the Eddington limit, a theoretical boundary where the outward pressure of radiation from infalling material would normally halt further growth.
The (Sir Arthur) Eddington limit is the maximum rate at which a black hole can accrete mass. At this limit, the intense light and heat from the super-hot material spiraling into the black hole would be so powerful that it would blow away any new matter trying to fall in. But the RACS J0320-35 black hole is exceeding it by a mile.
NASA's discovery offers possible evidence for a new hypothesis: that black holes can experience brief, but incredibly intense, periods of rapid growth. Alberto Moretti of INAF-Osservatorio Astronomico di Brera in Italy and co-author of the study said, "By knowing the mass of the black hole and working out how quickly it’s growing, we’re able to work backward to estimate how massive it could have been at birth." Moretti adds that "with this calculation we can now test different ideas on how black holes are born.”
Furthermore, the findings could likewise shed light on the origin of relativistic jets. RACS J0320-35 is one of the rare quasars that possesses a powerful jet of particles moving at near the speed of light. The researchers speculate that the black hole's growth rate could be a big factor in the creation of these jets.
This research, which was recently published in The Astrophysical Journal, was a collaborative effort involving data from the Australian Square Kilometer Array Pathfinder and the Dark Energy Camera in Chile.