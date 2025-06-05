NASA Spots Black Holes Eating Stars To Create Biggest Boom Since Big Bang

Resulting ENT shines brighter than its host galaxy for about a year

The most powerful ENT documented, Gaia18cdj, unleashed an astonishing 25 times more energy than the most energetic known supernovae. To put this into perspective, a standard supernova releases as much energy in a year as our Sun will in its entire 10 billion-year lifespan. ENTs, however, can radiate the energy of 100 Suns in a single year.