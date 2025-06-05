CATEGORIES
home News

NASA Spots Black Holes Eating Stars To Create Biggest Boom Since Big Bang

by Aaron LeongThursday, June 05, 2025, 12:20 PM EDT
hero supermassive black hole 5398919 1920
Scientists have identified a new class of cosmic explosions, dubbed "extreme nuclear transients" (ENTs), that represent the most energetic events observed in the universe, perhaps since the Big Bang itself. These massive energy outbursts are the result of supermassive black holes feasting on colossal stars, creating a spectacle of light and energy that dwarfs even the most powerful supernovae.

biggest boom since big 1a
A star gets stretched and ripped apart by a supermassive black hole

A recent study, leveraging data from NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA), and numerous ground-based observatories, details three such occurrences. Each event involved a supermassive black hole, residing at the heart of a distant galaxy, devouring a star between three and ten times the mass of our Sun. Unlike typical black hole feeding events, these ENTs shine with an intensity that can last for several months, emitting more energy than a hundred supernovae combined.

Jason Hinkle, a graduate student at the University of Hawaii and lead author of the study explains that "these events are the only way we can have a spotlight that we can shine on otherwise inactive massive black holes." He notes that the destruction of these massive stars unleashes enormous amounts of high-energy radiation, significantly impacting the central regions of their host galaxies.

biggest boom since big 2a
Accretion disk around the black hole, creating an ENT

The discovery of ENTs began with Hinkle and his team's meticulous search through public transient surveys for long-lived flares emanating from galactic centers. Two particularly anomalous flares captured by ESA's Gaia mission in 2016 and 2018, along with a third detected by the Zwicky Transient Facility in 2020, hinted at something unique. Further analysis, including critical observations from NASA's Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory, confirmed that these events were not stellar explosions but rather the unmistakable sign of black holes ripping stars apart.

biggest boom since big 4a
Resulting ENT shines brighter than its host galaxy for about a year

The most powerful ENT documented, Gaia18cdj, unleashed an astonishing 25 times more energy than the most energetic known supernovae. To put this into perspective, a standard supernova releases as much energy in a year as our Sun will in its entire 10 billion-year lifespan. ENTs, however, can radiate the energy of 100 Suns in a single year.

Catching one of these rare cosmic events is special enough as well as they occur at least 10 million times less frequently than supernovae.

Photo credits: University of Hawai'i
Tags:  space, NASA, Big-Bang, Black Hole
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment