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Fireball In Ohio Sparks A Space Rock Scavenger Hunt For Meteorite Wreckage

by Aaron LeongThursday, March 19, 2026, 10:39 AM EDT
hero fireball
A 7-ton asteroid roughly the size of a storage shed was spotted streaking across the Northeast Ohio sky at 45,000 mph, detonating over Medina County with the force of 250 tons of TNT. This event didn't just rattle windows from Cleveland to Pittsburgh; it sent dozens of residents scouring their properties for the charred remains of a 4.5-billion-year-old interstellar traveler.

Occurring approximately 30 miles above Valley City, the blast created a narrow strewn field where fragments likely rained down across southern Medina County. For many local families and individuals (as reported by Fox 8), the crash became a domestic mystery when they discovered an unusual, heavy stone sitting in their driveway that hadn't been there the night before.

Now, spotting a true meteorite requires a critical eye, as many supposed finds turn out to be industrial slag or terrestrial hematite. Authentic space rocks typically possess a thin, dark, eggshell-like coating formed during the intense heat of atmospheric entry and often feature shallow indentations known as regmaglypts, which look like thumbprints pressed into clay.

ohio rock1
Map with NASA overlay showing projected meteorite strewn field in Medina County, with colors indicating approximate fragment sizes. (Credit: Astromaterials Research and Exploration Science Division)

Because most meteorites are composed of significant amounts of nickel and iron, a common first test is the use of a strong magnet, although many earthbound rocks are also magnetic. A more definitive test is the streak test: rubbing the rock against the unglazed back of a ceramic tile. A true meteorite will rarely leave a streak, while common lookalikes like magnetite or hematite will leave dark gray or reddish-brown marks.

For a growing number of rock hunters in Medina County, the search is about more than just geology. The explosion has turned quiet suburban streets and rural farm fields into a landscape of discovery. Neighbors who once only waved from their cars are now standing together in driveways, comparing notes on the big boom and sharing tips on how to spot the dull, blackened stones against the spring mud.

Whether or not these driveway finds are ultimately authenticated by the Great Lakes Science Center, the event has evolved into a community-wide bonding experience. Parents and children can be seen walking their property lines with magnets on sticks, spending hours together in the dirt learning how to distinguish a true find.
Tags:  space, NASA, meteorite
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Aaron Leong

Tech enthusiast, YouTuber, engineer, rock climber, family guy. 'Nuff said.
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