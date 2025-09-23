NASA Chooses 10 Astronauts To Train For Ambitious Moon & Mars Flight Missions





NASA has officially introduced its 2025 Astronaut Candidate Class, a group of 10 individuals whittled down from a pool of over 8,000 highly qualified applicants. The group, which includes six women and four men, will hopefully make its mark in future exploration and science missions to the Moon, Mars, and beyond.









Geologist Dr. Lauren Edgar, with her background on NASA's Mars rovers and the Artemis 3 moon mission, and former SpaceX launch director Yuri Kubo, with a master's degree in electrical and computer engineering, have great potential to contribute to space science. Rounding out the group is Dr. Imelda Muller, a former undersea medical officer for the Navy, who will bring invaluable medical knowledge to the team. These fateful 10 will undergo a comprehensive training regimen that includes robotics, land and water survival, geology, foreign language, space medicine, and simulated spacewalks.









With the hope and fanfare that this new class brings , the candidates are also entering a world of challenge and uncertainties. On one hand, we have the renewed space race between the U.S. and China, with both nations vying for a return to the Moon, while on the other, NASA itself is facing overall budget cuts as well for programs like the International Space Station