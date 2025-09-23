CATEGORIES
home News

NASA Chooses 10 Astronauts To Train For Ambitious Moon & Mars Flight Missions

by Aaron LeongTuesday, September 23, 2025, 11:58 AM EDT
hero astronaut class 2025 group
NASA has officially introduced its 2025 Astronaut Candidate Class, a group of 10 individuals whittled down from a pool of over 8,000 highly qualified applicants. The group, which includes six women and four men, will hopefully make its mark in future exploration and science missions to the Moon, Mars, and beyond.

astronaut class 2025a

The new class, the 24th in NASA's history, reported to the Johnson Space Center in Houston this week to embark on a rigorous two-year training program. Like before, the intensive curriculum is made to transform these accomplished pilots, scientists, and engineers into the next generation of space explorers, preparing them for missions to the International Space Station, the Moon, and potentially the red planet itself. As acting NASA administrator Sean Duffy stated, he is confident that one of these new recruits could be the first American to set foot on Mars.

Between each of these astronaut candidates lay a wealth of diverse experience. The class includes accomplished military pilots such as Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Ben Bailey and Air Force Majors Adam Fuhrmann and Cameron Jones, all with thousands of flight hours in high-performance aircraft. The group also features a large contingent of women, including former Navy and experimental test pilot Rebecca Lawler, Marine Corps veteran and helicopter pilot Katherine Spies, and Navy Lieutenant Commander Erin Overcash. The class also includes a mother of two, Anna Menon, who has already flown to orbit as a private astronaut on a SpaceX flight and previously served as a biomedical researcher and flight controller for NASA.

Geologist Dr. Lauren Edgar, with her background on NASA's Mars rovers and the Artemis 3 moon mission, and former SpaceX launch director Yuri Kubo, with a master's degree in electrical and computer engineering, have great potential to contribute to space science. Rounding out the group is Dr. Imelda Muller, a former undersea medical officer for the Navy, who will bring invaluable medical knowledge to the team. These fateful 10 will undergo a comprehensive training regimen that includes robotics, land and water survival, geology, foreign language, space medicine, and simulated spacewalks.

ascans 2 003

With the hope and fanfare that this new class brings, the candidates are also entering a world of challenge and uncertainties. On one hand, we have the renewed space race between the U.S. and China, with both nations vying for a return to the Moon, while on the other, NASA itself is facing overall budget cuts as well for programs like the International Space Station.
Tags:  space, NASA, astronaut, astronomy
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment