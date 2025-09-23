NASA Chooses 10 Astronauts To Train For Ambitious Moon & Mars Flight Missions
The new class, the 24th in NASA's history, reported to the Johnson Space Center in Houston this week to embark on a rigorous two-year training program. Like before, the intensive curriculum is made to transform these accomplished pilots, scientists, and engineers into the next generation of space explorers, preparing them for missions to the International Space Station, the Moon, and potentially the red planet itself. As acting NASA administrator Sean Duffy stated, he is confident that one of these new recruits could be the first American to set foot on Mars.
Between each of these astronaut candidates lay a wealth of diverse experience. The class includes accomplished military pilots such as Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Ben Bailey and Air Force Majors Adam Fuhrmann and Cameron Jones, all with thousands of flight hours in high-performance aircraft. The group also features a large contingent of women, including former Navy and experimental test pilot Rebecca Lawler, Marine Corps veteran and helicopter pilot Katherine Spies, and Navy Lieutenant Commander Erin Overcash. The class also includes a mother of two, Anna Menon, who has already flown to orbit as a private astronaut on a SpaceX flight and previously served as a biomedical researcher and flight controller for NASA.