NASA Denies Boeing Astronauts Are Stranded In Space, Provides In A Detailed FAQ
When Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft finally lifted off atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket in Florida two months ago, the two astronauts onboard only expected to stay in space for about a week. However, during Starliner’s flight to the ISS, engineers noticed some of the spacecraft’s thrusters had not performed as expected, along with several helium leaks being identified. Since that time, NASA and Boeing have been working tirelessly back on Earth to try and resolve the issues, and ensure a safe return for Wilmore and Williams back home. The space agency recently announced that having Wilmore and Williams return along with SpaceX Crew-9 members in February 2025 was not off the board.
NASA wants to make it clear, however, that the duo is not stuck in space, but rather simply awaiting the safest ride back to Earth. The space agency plans on conducting two reviews, a Program Control Board and an Agency Flight Readiness Review, before deciding which spacecraft Wilmore and Williams will catch a ride on. NASA expects to make a final decision on the path forward by the end of August.
Along with announcing the new path forward, NASA also answered a few questions about the mission itself. It noted that this Starliner mission is a test flight which aims to prove the system is ready for rotational missions to the space station. The space agency added it wants two American spacecraft, in addition to the Roscosmos Soyuz spacecraft, capable of carrying astronauts to help ensure a permanent crew aboard ISS.
NASA also addressed how Williams and Wilmore will get back home if there is an emergency on the space station, remarking, “Starliner remains the primary option for Butch and Suni if an emergency occurs and they need to rapidly depart the station. There is no urgent need to bring them home, and NASA is using the extra time to understand the spacecraft’s technical issues before deciding on a return plan.”
If the two astronauts do end up staying in space through Christmas and catching a ride with the SpaceX Crew-9 back home early next year, the Crew-9 mission will launch with only two crew members in late September instead of four. Starliner is fully capable of making the return flight back without any astronauts onboard. It can undock and deorbit autonomously, if NASA decides to go that route.
Anyone who wants to read the full FAQ from NASA can visit the space agency’s website for more details.