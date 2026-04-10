



When the Artemis II's four-person crew left Earth’s orbit, they were protected by a computing system designed to move beyond simple redundancy (a la the Apollo missions) to a fail-silent architecture that ensures one glitch never becomes a critical problem. Well, broken potty , notwithstanding.









This 'fail-silent' approach is a departure from traditional 'fail-operational' systems that might try to figure out which processor is right. In Orion’s world, it is safer to shut down a module instantly and let one of its three healthy siblings take over the load. To make this work, the system relies on a strictly deterministic architecture. In a standard PC, background tasks might cause slight timing variations, but in Orion, every calculation and network message happens at a precisely choreographed microsecond. This ensures that all eight CPUs stay in sync, making it easy to spot a rebel bit the moment it deviates.









Even with these protection layers, NASA prepared for common mode failures, i.e. software bugs or events that could theoretically take down all four primary modules. For this, a completely independent Backup Flight Software (BFS) system sits in wait. Developed by a different team using different requirements, the BFS is the ultimate safety net . If the primary system goes dark, the BFS can autonomously stabilize the ship, point the solar panels at the sun, and re-establish contact with Earth.





Now, instead of de-funding them , let's give those NASA brains a raise.