NASA Built A Computer For Artemis II That Can't Fail, Here's The Engineering Behind It
The Orion spacecraft, which has carried the first human crew to the moon for the first time in over half a century, operates on a scale of complexity that would baffle Apollo engineers. While the Apollo guidance computer managed specific navigation tasks, Orion’s brain, consisting of four Flight Control Modules (FCMs), is responsible for everything from life support to engine burns. Because deep space is one giant bowl filled with high-energy particles capable of flipping computer memory bits, NASA engineers didn't just build a fast computer; they had to build a paranoid one.
The core of the system holds eight CPUs arranged in self-checking pairs. Each of the four FCMs contains two processors running identical software in lockstep. Before any command is sent to the spacecraft’s actuators or thrusters, the two processors must agree perfectly on the output. If a radiation strike causes a single bit to flip in one processor, creating a discrepancy, the entire module fails silent, meaning it immediately stops transmitting and takes itself offline rather than risking green-lighting a corrupted instruction.
Moreso, the hardware itself is reinforced, utilizing Triple Modular Redundant (TMR) memory, where data is stored in triplicate. Every time a byte is read, the hardware performs a best-of-three vote. If one bit has been corrupted by radiation, the hardware corrects it on the fly before the software even sees the error.