NASA Employees March In Protest Over Budget Cuts Claiming Agency Is Under Attack





Earlier this week (on the anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing), nearly 100 individuals gathered at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum for a peaceful "Moon Day" protest. Organized by NASA Needs Help, the demonstration served as a rallying cry for an administration that's seemingly been under attack.





"We are here because NASA is under attack, and we are its defense," said Marshall Finch, a NASA contract employee and one of the organizers of the protest, according to Space.com.





The group's frustration stems from President Donald Trump's 2026 budget proposal under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which aims to slash NASA's science portfolio by up to half, potentially canceling over 40 current and upcoming space missions.

Adding to the turmoil, interim Administrator Sean Duffy is accused of preemptively implementing these cuts, notifying employees and contractors of impending reductions in the workforce and encouraging participation in the government's Deferred Resignation Program (DRP). Marshall Finch, a NASA contract employee and protest organizer, warned, "They are telling everybody below them to take the Deferred Resignation Program now. To jump ship. This is going to weaken NASA, and it's going to weaken the United States."





Credit: White House



Compounding the crisis, other nations are actively recruiting American talent. Finch stated that "every other country in the world sees what's happening, and they're extending offers," noting that many within the workforce are already departing for international positions.





While Congress is pushing back with the Senate Appropriations Committee advancing a measure to fund NASA at comparable levels to fiscal year 2025, protesters fear these actions may come too late. As negotiations continue, the plea from within NASA is for lawmakers to act decisively to safeguard the agency's workforce, infrastructure, and vital role in human exploration.