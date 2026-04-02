NASA Engineers Plunge Into Toilet Issue Mid-Flight During Historic Moon Mission
by
Aaron Leong
—
Thursday, April 02, 2026, 10:56 AM EDT
The crew of Artemis II is currently navigating the ultimate test of human endurance, proving that even a quarter-million-mile journey to the moon cannot escape the frustrations of a broken bathroom. While the mission marks humankind's return to lunar space, it began with a scramble to fix a malfunctioning toilet.
Just hours after the Space Launch System (SLS) FINALLY lifted off from Kennedy Space Center, the crew, comprised of Commander Reid Wiseman, Pilot Victor Glover, and Mission Specialists Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen, reached a stable orbit. As they settled into the Orion capsule, Integrity, the schedule called for the activation of the $23 million Universal Waste Management System (UWMS). Unlike the bags used during the Apollo era, the UWMS is meant to provide some semblance of a terrestrial commode. However, the system decided to pushed back.
During the startup sequence, Koch reported a blinking amber fault light. Houston mission control quickly identified the culprit as a jammed separator fan. No, the fan isn't your typical bathroom fart extractor. Instead, it's critical in a microgravity environment; liquid and solid waste rely on the fan to suck them into the holding tanks. NASA spokesperson Gary Jordan confirmed during live commentary that while the crew could still technically use the system for solid waste, the urine collection side was effectively dead in the water.
As this issue unfolded, the crew was simultaneously running proximity operations, which involved Glover manually flying the Orion within 33 feet of the discarded rocket stage to demonstrate the ship's handling capabilities. As Glover marveled at the American flag emblazoned on the rocket through the window, Koch was nearby, working through a checklist with ground engineers to fix the fan's controller.
A few hours later, NASA’s flight update confirmed that the crew and ground teams successfully troubleshot the hardware and restored the UWMS to full operational status. The relief was palpable in the radio chatter. "Happy to report that the toilet is go for use," Mission Control informed the crew. "We do recommend letting the system get to operating speed before donating fluid."
With this relatively small hiccup behind them, the crew was finally able to settle into their first scheduled sleep period. The mission now shifts toward the translunar injection burn that will slingshot Integrity out of Earth's orbit and toward the Moon.