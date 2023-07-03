MSI GeForce RTX 4090 With A Blower-Style Cooler Breaks Cover





MSI has quietly launched a brand-new GeForce RTX 4090 in China, but it's not your typical RTX 4090 graphics card. This latest MSI model, the Aero S is a blower-style cooler designed aimed at workstation users that is more compact than standard 4090 designs.

The card itself is about as simple as it gets for a 4090, the shroud is covered in a clean matte black finish that isn’t overrun with fancy RGB lighting or decals. When looking at the card straight on, all you see is a black shroud paired with a blower-style fan and that’s it – even the MSI logo is absent. The card’s dimensions are also quite small, measuring just 2 slots in thickness and a height that is just a hair taller than the PCIe bracket.







MSI Aero S RTX 4090 Blower-Style Card (VideoCardz)

RTX 4090’s like MSI’s Aero S are used by professionals as a way to circumvent NVIDIA’s more expensive Quadro/A-series workstation-focused graphics cards without losing much performance. As long as users don’t require high amounts of video memory, ISV certifications , or enhanced stability, the RTX 4090’s 18,176 CUDA cores and 24GB of VRAM provide a lot of processing power for AI development, simulation, and other high-performance applications.





