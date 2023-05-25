NVIDIA Isn't Making A GeForce RTX 4070 With A Blower-Style Cooler So LeadTek Did





Graphics card maker LeadTek has unveiled a new GeForce RTX 4070 with a blower style cooler. Dubbed the WinFast RTX 4070 AI Blower 12G, the card is ostensibly angled towards pro AI acceleration users, however LeadTek's feature highlights copy stresses that its product "gives you the power you need to rip through the most demanding games."





With recent GPU generations, NVIDIA has tended to reserve blower-style designs for its professional customers. In other words, buyers of the GeForce series are steered towards case-venting coolers featuring multiple fans, while rear-exhaust blower coolers are reserved for the pro-market.













A few exceptions to the unwritten 'no consumer blower cards' rule have cropped up over recent generations, and here we have LeadTek dipping its toe into this forbidden zone using the RTX 4070 GPU.







There is more target market confusion further down the product page, where the AI (or is it gaming?) card is touted as the "best solution for multi-GPU setup." With the Ada Lovelace generation, multi-GPU builds are useless for gaming, as SLI and NVLink are not supported.





Having talked about the idea of the WinFast RTX 4070 AI Blower 12G in general, and how it is a little out of the ordinary in 2023, let us turn to the specifics. The plain and boxy-looking cooling shroud features a "double ball bearing fan," says LeadTek. This active cooling component offers a long life, good dust resistance, and low noise, according to the firm.







The fan is oriented so that it propels air over a finned structure which chills the "huge size copper vapor chamber," covering the GPU and much of the graphics card PCB. Last but not least, the construction features a die-cast aluminum backplate offering both good structural rigidity and heat conductance.

















We don't have any information about retail availability or pricing for the WinFast RTX 4070 AI Blower 12G. If you get LeadTek gear in your region, then there is a good possibility of this becoming available, as long as NVIDIA isn't going to cause a fuss with this AIB partner.