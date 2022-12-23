MSI Registers Several Custom GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Cards Ahead Of Launch





An EEC (Eurasian Economic Commission) filing with seven MSI branded GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics cards has been spotted online. There are a few details we can extract from the product names. Firstly, these are all confirmed to come with 12GB VRAM (as expected). Secondly, there are three MSI GPU lines which will feature RTX 4070 Ti SKUs. Finally, MSI will launch a mix of factory and overclocked models.





From prior experience with coverage of EEC listings, we can say that this isn’t a definitive list, and some of the products mentioned might not ship. Conversely, there may be more SKUs being put together by MSI, which aren’t mentioned here.





Three MSI graphics card families will feature new RTX 4070 Ti products, according to the EEC information; the Suprim, Gaming, and Ventus lines. We have plucked the following seven SKUs from the filing text:

GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Suprim12G

GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Suprim SE 12G

GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Suprim X 12G

GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming Trio 12G

GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming X Trio 12G

GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Ventus 3X 12G

GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Ventus 3X 12G OC









At the top of the stack you will find the MSI Suprim models. This range typically features MSI’s best cooling solutions with improved power delivery, and may also feature increased power limits for overclocking. Among the Suprim offerings are an ‘X’ model which will offer MSI’s best factory overclock, a standard model which will have a modest overclock, and an SE model which will be only slightly overclocked vs reference specs.





MSI’s Gaming X cards are still very capable and well cooled designs, and you can see above that there will be factory overclocked and standard versions. Reducing the budget a little, there are a couple of Ventus models, again in OC and regular configurations.









Having gone through the whole EEC list, found by @harukaze5719 on Twitter, it looks like all MSI’s GeForce RTX 4070 Ti models will be triple fan cooling shroud models. This is despite previous information pointing to these graphics cards having an approximate 285W TDP, and a short PCB. It looks like MSI isn’t going to be addressing the needs of compact form factor PC builders with its RTX 4070 Ti range. Perhaps other brands will make dual-fan coolers for this model, or we will have to wait for RTX 4070 (non-Ti, 250W TDP) products.













Earlier this week, we reported on the first physical product photos of the Gigabyte Aero GeForce RTX 4070 Ti OC. That exposé also cast light on NVIDIA’s new dual 8-pin to 16-pin power adaptor, and some packaging photos.



