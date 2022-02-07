CATEGORIES
home News
by Paul LillyMonday, February 07, 2022, 11:43 AM EDT

Overclocked G.Skill Trident Z5 Hits 9559 MT/s To Claim DDR5 Memory Speed Title

G.Skill Trident Z5 DDR5 RAM
In the world of competitive DRAM overclocking, G.Skill is very much an active participant, often bragging about setting frequency records. The company has not done that yet for its latest achievement, perhaps because it's on the verge of having one of its Trident Z5 DDR5 memory kits hit 10,000 MT/s. There's not far to go—over at HWBot, G.Skill's Trident Z5 sits at the top spot. Again.

G.Skill is mostly (though not entirely) leapfrogging its own DDR5 speed records at this early stage, having two weeks boasted about reaching 8,888 MT/s. That feat was achieved by "lupin_no_museume" with a kit Trident Z5 memory taking a liquid nitrogen (LN2) bath while installed in an ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Apex motherboard. And just a few weeks prior to that, G.Skill was celebrating a DDR5-8704 world record.

Both are not old news. The new record currently sits at DDR5-9559, which was once again achieved by lupin_no_museume in the same ASUS ROG motherboard. And of course this was done with a steady supply of LN2.

G.Skill Trident Z5 DDR5 RAM Overclock Settings Screen
The record is officially recognized as DDR5-9560 (effective), a slight rounding up from 9,559.4 effective (4,779.7). Regardless, this stands as the fastest validated DDR5 speed. And like with the previous record, the overclock had to seriously relax the memory timings, setting them at 127-120-120-120-127-2 (tCAS, tRCD, tRP, TRAS, tRC, tCR).

That's way up from the 88-88-88-88-127-2 timings that were used to set the previous record at DDR5-8888. Getting to DDR5-10000 may require relaxing them even further. Combined with the need for LN2 cooling, it's probably fair to say consumer-based DDR5-10000 memory kits are not right around corner (though they will eventually manifest).

All that said, it will be interesting to see if G.Skill ends up being the first to 10,000 MT/s in the professional overclocking space before. It's worth noting that on HWBot, second-place (DDR5-8904) belongs to a kit of Teamgroup memory install in an MSI motherboard. The race is on.
Tags:  memory, Overclocking, RAM, G.Skill, ddr5, trident z5
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
FSR Or DLSS For The Win?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2022 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment