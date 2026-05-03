CATEGORIES
home News

LG UltraGear Evo 5K OLED Dual Mode Monitor Opens Japan Preorders: Save 38% on Prior Gen Model

by Paul LillySunday, May 03, 2026, 11:29 AM EDT
LG UltraGear Evo AI monitor on a desk (render).
LG is expanding its UltraGear Evo AI monitor lineup with several new models, some of which are now available to preorder in the United States, Japan, and perhaps a few other regions. The exact models available depend on where you live at the moment, but if nothing else, preorder availability gives us a look at LG's retail launch pricing.

Starting in the U.S., as we recently reported, LG has opened preorders for its UltraGear Evo AI GM9 (27GM950B), a 27-inch dual-mode gaming monitor with a 5K resolution and "hyper" mini LED technology. According to LG, hyper mini LED "employs an advanced architecture with numerous local dimming zones to provide precise light control - enabling ultra-high brightness and advanced anti-blooming performance."

That one is available to preorder for $1,199.99, and if you toss LG another buck, it will tack on an extended 2-year 'Premium Care' plan (though the deadline for the promo is today, so you have to act fast).

Over in Japan, LG has opened preorders on a couple of OLED models, including the 44.5-inch UltraGear Evo AI 45GX950B-B for ￥259,800, which is around $1,659 in U.S. currency, and the 31.5-inch 32GX870B-B for ￥169,800, which is around $1,085 in U.S. dollars.

Render of an LG UltraGear Evo AI OLED monitor.

LG's preorder pricing on the 44.5-inch model actually represents a sizable 21% discount over the MSRP. It's not clear if that is a special promotional price for preorder availability, of if that will be the going rate once the monitor formally releases to retail.

Both OLED models are dual-mode displays, meaning they can crank up the refresh rate when dropping down from the native resolution. The 45GX950B-B can hit up to 165Hz at its native 5120x2160 resolution, and up to 330Hz when dropping down to 2560x1080. They're also both AMD FreeSync Premium Pro models.

Other specs include an 800R curvature, 1,300 nits peak brightness, HDR support (along with VESA's DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification), 98.5% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space, dual HDMI 2.1 inputs, a DispalyPort 2.1 input, two downstream USB 3.0 ports, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The 32GX870B-B supports up to a 240Hz refresh rate at its native 3840x2160 resolution and up to 480Hz when dropping down to 1920x1080. It offers up a peak brightness rating of up to 1,500 nits, DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification, and the same connectivity options.

Here are the preorder links...
What's also worth pointing out is that the LG's previous-generation 31.5-inch UltraGear 32GH850A-B (OLED) is heavily discounted right now—you can snag it for $799.95 at Amazon (38% off, save $500.04). That's also a dual-mode display that can hit up to a 165Hz refresh rate at its native 3840x2160 resolution and 330Hz at 1920x1080.
Tags:  Monitors, LG, OLED, ultragear evo ai 45gx950b-b
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use