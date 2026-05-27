MSI Targets Mac Users With New High-Performance Pro-Max Displays
The PRO MAX 271UPXW 27-inch display, more than just looks the part, though, as this higher-end model is packed with features that Apple users will find compelling. Most notable is the inclusion of a 4th generation QD-OLED panel rocking a pixel density of 166 PPI, 4K resolution, and a refresh rate of 120Hz. Additionally, the company’s DarkArmor Film technology helps deliver deeper blacks while also offering some extra scratch resistance.
Those who do a lot of video or photography work will appreciate that the 271UPXW is both Pantone and Pantone SkinTon Validated, and offers a typical Delta-E ≤ 2 rating. Moreover, creatives will be happy to see that it will support sRGB and DCI-P3 color spaces with a Dual Gamut Mode that will enable easy switching between the two. Rounding out the package is an integrated KVM that can handle up to three devices.
To more closely match the experience that Apple offers, MSI’s M-Mate App will provide features that Apple users expect. The app allows users to sync their MacBook’s color profile to the monitor, and can even control the brightness and volume utilizing their keyboard shortcuts.
MSI also has less feature rich models available that utilize IPS displays, which are available in sizes up to 27-inches, with resolutions up to 1440p, refresh rates up to 144Hz and still benefit from the M-Mate App. These can be an excellent choice as a secondary monitor or for those with a more modest budget.
With this new lineup of monitors MSI is offering compelling options for Mac users, which deliver better value than what’s on offer from Apple. If you think these might be a good addition to your setup, the new displays are now available at the links below.