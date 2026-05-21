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OLED MacBook Pro Nears Reality as Samsung Reportedly Preps Panel Supply

by Alan VelascoThursday, May 21, 2026, 02:10 PM EDT
apple macbook pro samsung oled display hero
Apple has been using OLED displays throughout its lineup of iPhones and iPads for several years now, but fans have been hoping the display technology would make its way to the company’s MacBooks. It seems that might finally be happening, according to a report in the Korean publication The Elec, which indicates that the production of panels destined for the next iteration of MacBook Pros has hit a key milestone.

Samsung Display has been fine tuning the production process of its Gen 8.6 IT OLED panels, and it appears as if the company has been able to hit the “golden yield” threshold of 95% for certain aspects of the process while the overall production line has hit a yield of 90%. The report says that this will accelerate “mass production stabilization ahead of panel shipments for Apple MacBook Pro models.”

apple macbook pro samsung oled display body

Because displays on the MacBook Pros are larger than those on the iPhone and iPad it amplifies the set of challenges in manufacturing these panels, including brightness requirements, ensuring uniformity, and mitigating display burn-in. That Samsung has been able to hit the key milestones necessary to mass production means that there should be plenty of supply that meet Apple's desired specifications for the company to utilize.

While the production of the displays seems to be going smoothly, there are headwinds that will likely impact when the new MacBook Pros begin to ship. Like every other company making technology products, Apple is also having to deal with memory and chip shortages despite getting preferential access to these components due to its size. Even so, Apple is playing second fiddle to the AI hyperscalers which could limit access to DRAM and NAND.

Rumors had suggested a release toward the back half of this year, but this timeline is on shaky ground and will potentially be pushed to sometime in 2027 thanks to the shortages, which means fans will have to wait a bit longer to finally see the first OLED equipped MacBook Pros.
Tags:  Apple, OLED, MacBook-Pro, (NASDAQ:AAPL), samsung-display
Alan Velasco

Alan Velasco

When Alan isn’t watching his favorite streamers on Twitch he’s writing about tech, gaming and cybersecurity.
 
Opinions and content posted by HotHardware contributors are their own.
 
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