These MSI Laptop And Apple MacBook Deals For Hundreds Off Are Selling Out Fast





Recent auditing by the folks at market research firm Omdia indicates that the PC market rebounded last year and finished the last quarter of 2025 especially strong. A likely reason for the strong finish is a rush to get ahead of looming price increases caused an AI-driven shortage of memory chips. There's still time to get ahead, though, with some fantastic deals on a range of Windows laptops and Apple MacBooks at Woot.





The mega sale includes a mix of new and refurbished laptops. We prefer to buy new when possible, though one thing working in Woot's favor is that it's an established retailer (it's owned by Amazon). So if you're looking for a deal, there are plenty to be had right now. That said, several of the laptops on offer are already sold out, so you have to be quick to snatch up what's left.

MSI Summit A16 AI+ (2025) 2-In-1 Laptop Is 31% Off

MSI's Summit A16 AI+ 2-in-1 laptop that's on sale for $899.99 (31% off, save $400). From what we gather, this particular SKU ( One that is still up for grabs isthat's on sale for. From what we gather, this particular SKU ( A3HMTG-205US ) is exclusive to Amazon (and it's Woot portal).





As the model name gives away, it's built around a 16-inch display. It's a flexible touchscreen panel with a 2560x1600 resolution and 165Hz refresh rate. Pop open the hood and you'll find it's powered by a potent AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 Strix Point processor comprised of 10 cores (4x Zen 5 cores clocked at 2GHz to 5GHz / 6x Zen 5c cores clocked at 2GHz to 3.3GHz), 20 threads, 10MB of L2 cache, and 24MB of L3 cache (for 34MB of total cache).





You also get 32GB of LPDDR5X memory and a 1TB NVMe solid state drive, all of which is decent haul at this discounted price point. It comes with a pen/stylus, too.

Score A 16.2-Inch Apple MacBook Pro With M3 Pro For $1,499.99









refurbished 16.2-inch Apple MacBook Pro with M3 Pro for $1,499.99. This configuration comes with 36GB of unified memory and a 512GB SSD. To put the price into perspective, Apple lists the same model MacBook Pro in refurbished form but with half the memory (18GB) for Woot is also serving up deals on MacBook hardware, including afor. This configuration comes with 36GB of unified memory and a 512GB SSD. To put the price into perspective, Apple lists the same model MacBook Pro in refurbished form but with half the memory (18GB) for $2,039 , whereas a seller on Amazon is asking $2,999 for the same configuration as Woot. Yeah, no thanks.





The 16.2-inch display on this model sports a 3456x2234 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 1,600 nits of brightness. It's powered by the M3 Pro with a 12-core CPU split evenly between performance and efficiency cores, 18-core GPU, and 16-core neural engine. There's some seriously fast and efficient horsepower on tap.



