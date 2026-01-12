CATEGORIES
home News

Lenovo Leads PC Market Boom As Shipments Rebound But Will 2026 Be A Bust?

by Paul LillyMonday, January 12, 2026, 10:33 AM EDT
Several Lenovo laptops.
Panic over soaring memory costs in the second half of last year didn't stop the PC market from rebounding in a big way, with global shipments of desktops, laptops, and workstations surging 10.1% to 59 75 million units in the fourth quarter of 2025, according to Omdia. The last-quarter surge propelled the full-year tally to 279.5 million units shipped, which is a sizable 9.2% jump compared to 2024.

The market research firm described the overall PC market performance in 2026 as "healthy," though also acknowledged upward price pressure from tightened memory and storage supplies that began in the middle of 2025.

"Between Q1 to Q4 2025, mainstream PC memory and storage costs rose by 40% to 70%, resulting in cost increases being passed through to customers," said Ben Yeh, Principal Analyst at Omdia. "Given tight 2026 supply, the industry is emphasizing high-end SKUs and leaner mid to low-tier configurations to protect margins."

This caused PC vendors to warn about impending price increases. The situation is especially frustrating for do-it-yourself (DIY) system builders, as the cost of DDR5 memory kits has skyrocketed, but there will also be challenges from the prebuilt sector as we progress through 2026.

Graph of desktop and notebook shpments from 2016 - 2025.

"In 2026, with device replacement demand not yet fully abated, supply-side pressures will be more pronounced and supply will not fully meet demand," added Yeh, "Actual shipment performance will hinge on vendors’ memory and storage procurement and negotiating leverage; beyond scale, their track records and credibility with suppliers will be a decisive factor in determining their success in navigating this period of complexity."

As a side effect, Yeh says the industry will begin emphasizing high-end SKUs, as well as scaling back specs on mid-tier and lower-end configurations to protect profit margins. It will be interesting (and potentially maddening) to see how that plays out.

The good news for OEMs, however, is that they're still shipping systems. None more than Lenovo (a familiar story), which now claims over a quarter of the market (25.8%) for desktop and laptop penetration. HP is not that far behind (20.6%), followed by Dell (16.7%) in the double-digit percentage category.

"Lenovo led the PC market both sequentially and for the full year, delivering double-digit growth of 14.4% in Q4 2025 and closing the year with shipments of 71 million units, up 14.6% year on year. HP ranked second, shipping 15.4 million PCs in Q4 2025 and recording growth on both a sequential and annual basis during the quarter. Dell posted its strongest quarterly performance of 2025, achieving a robust 26% year-on-year increase in Q4," Omdia said.

In short, the glass-half-full take is that the PC market rebounded in a big way, even as memory prices began to go up. The glass-half-empty take, however, is that 2026 could be a challenging year as PC vendors deplete their inventories.
Tags:  Lenovo, PC shipments
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment