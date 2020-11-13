CATEGORIES
by Paul Lilly
Friday, November 13, 2020, 10:22 AM EDT

MSI's GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Family Leaks Ahead Of Rumored December 2nd Launch

MSI GeForce RTX Graphics Card
NVIDIA will no doubt flesh out its GeForce RTX 30 series with more SKUs, though when and exactly what is coming are questions that have yet to be answered. Officially, anyway. Unofficially, there have been numerous leaks and rumors pointing to a GeForce RTX 3060 Ti launching soon, and it looks like MSI is ready with a full lineup.

Incidentally, the rumored release date keeps changing. Back in the first half of September, it was suggested the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti would launch in October. Then later in the month, the chatter suggested a November launch. That is still possible—there is more than half a month left—but the most recent rumors now point to early December.

If you are looking for a date to circle on your calendar, it is December 2nd. Just be sure to use a pencil or erasable ink, because only NVIDIA knows what its actual plans are, and the company is not saying anything at the moment (plans also change on a whim).

An eventual launch does seem likely, though. In late September, several GeForce RTX 3060 Ti models from Gigabyte appeared on the Eurasian Economic Commission's website. Now a month and a half later, MSI appears to have registered a handful of models with the EEC as well. Have a look...

MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Ti EEC
Click To Enlarge (Source: EEC)

We can see a total of eight GeForce RTX 3060 Ti models registered by MSI. These are split between its Gaming, Ventus, and Twin Fan product lines. Looking at the product names, MSI will offer a varied mix of two-fan and three-fan models, with and without factory overclocks.

Here's a look at the full lineup...
  • MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Gaming Trio
  • MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Gaming X Trio
  • MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Ventus 2X OC
  • MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Ventus 2X
  • MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Twin Fan OC
  • MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Twin Fan
  • MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Ventus 3X OC
  • MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Ventus 3X
Past leaks and rumors indicate the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti will sport a GA104-200 GPU with 4,864 CUDA cores, 38 RT cores, 152 Tensor cores, and 8GB of GDDR6 memory on a 256-bit memory bus. As a relevant point of reference, the GeForce RTX 3070 features 5,888 CUDA cores, 46 RT cores, 184 Tensor cores, and the same memory arrangement.

Speaking of the GeForce RTX 3070, the EEC listings highlights two more models coming from MSI, including the GeForce RTX 3070 Suprim X 8G and GeForce RTX 3070 Suprim 8G.

Hopefully all these new releases (assuming they materialize) will help fill the rabid demand for Ampere, as many PC gamers are anxious to get their hands on upgraded hardware.

