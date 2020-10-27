NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Tipped For November Launch Priced At $450





Do you hear that noise? It's hard to miss, because it is the loud roar of the GPU rumor train rumbling down the track. The cargo on this particular train is a supposed pre-order listing for both the unannounced GeForce RTX 3060 Ti and also unannounced GeForce RTX 3060, purportedly for release sometime next month.





These cards would join the GeForce RTX 3090, GeForce RTX 3080, and the GeForce RTX 3070 that currently comprise NVIDIA's Ampere stack for consumers. And perhaps at least one other model, if other rumors prove accurate—recent leaks suggest a GeForce RTX 3070 Ti could be imminent, showing up after AMD unveils its Radeon RX 6000 series (RDNA 2) tomorrow.





Here is a partially translated look at the pre-order listing...









The retailer indicates it has both the GeForce RTX 3060 and GeForce RTX 3060 Ti up for pre-order, priced from 1,499 to 2,998 yuan (around $223 to $447 in US currency). For comparison the GeForce RTX 3070 has a $499 launch price. However, the listed figures are probably not the actual price, based on what another seller on Taobao says.









In a separate listing, the seller is taking pre-orders for a GeForce RTX 3060 Ti with 8GB of memory for 2,999 yuan, which they note is only a deposit and "not the actual price." Depending on whether the actual price ends up being higher or lower, the buyer would either have to pay the difference, or would be refunded the difference.





Or better yet, avoid the listings with a 10-foot pole. Taking pre-orders on unannounced products is inherently sketchy, never mind the guesstimate on pricing with the promise of a partial refund, if necessary. It is better to wait for an actual launch.







Alternatively, you can try your luck getting your mitts on the GeForce RTX 3070, which if you read our review , you know is an enticing graphics card. It pretty much trade blows with the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, save for ray-traced gaming, where it generally comes in a tad slower (it has less RT cores). Overall, it is a very fast performing card for the money.







