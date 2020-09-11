CATEGORIES
by Brandon HillFriday, September 11, 2020, 09:52 AM EDT

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Ampere Now Rumored For October Launch With 14Gbps GDDR6

Earlier this week, we learned about the inevitable expansion of NVIDIA’s new Ampere gaming card lineup at the lower-end. At the time, it was rumored that NVIDIA was cooking up either a GeForce RTX 3060 Ti or a GeForce RTX 3060 Super; we’re now learning that the product will launch with the former name.

As we previously reported, the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti is said to be based on the GA104-200 GPU, and will have a total of 4,864 CUDA cores with 8GB of GDDR6 memory. New details coming in, however, claim that the GPU will feature 152 Tensor cores and 38 RT cores. For comparison, the GeForce RTX 3070 has 5,888 CUDA cores, 184 Tensor cores, and 46 RT cores.

We already knew that the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti is rumored to feature 8GB GDDR6, but we’re now learning that it will be rated for 14Gbps on a 256-bit bus (448GB/sec bandwidth), putting it on par with the more powerful GeForce RTX 3070. Finally, it’s reported that the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti will have a TDP roughly 40 watts lower than the GeForce RTX 3070, meaning that it should come in at around 180 watts.

Taking all of this into account, we have to turn our attention to pricing. The GeForce RTX 3070 is priced at $499, and offers performance superior to the outgoing GeForce RTX 2080 Ti. The logical price point for the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti would seemingly come in at $399 or $449. The GeForce RTX 2060 debuted at $349, and that price point could be reserved for a future GeForce RTX 3060 (sans the Ti).

With all that being said, the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti is rumored to launch in late October not long after the GeForce RTX 3070. If accurate, that would mean that NVIDIA will have a total of four Ampere cards ready to do battle with the AMD’s incoming series of graphics cards.


