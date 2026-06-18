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MSI's $1,799 Claw 8 EX AI+ Handheld Launch Signals A 'Tough Year For Gamers'

by Zak KillianThursday, June 18, 2026, 02:32 PM EDT
MSI has officially opened retail listings for its hotly anticipated Claw 8 EX AI+ handheld, and the price tag is an eye-watering $1,799. While the device packs cutting-edge hardware, including Intel's brand-new Arc G3 Extreme processor, 32GB of blistering 9.6Gbps LPDDR5X RAM, and a massive 80Wh battery, its price point pushes it completely out of casual consumer territory and straight into premium gaming laptop pricing.

In an exclusive interview with gaming site FRVR, Andy Chu, MSI's Product Marketing Lead, shed light on the brutal supply chain realities forcing the company's hand. Chu openly pointed to skyrocketing costs for core components, specifically memory and storage, as the main drivers behind the massive retail price. The global "RAMageddon" memory shortage, largely fueled by enterprise AI demands starving consumer manufacturing lines, has left OEMs with zero wiggle room.

"Yes, I will say, it's a really difficult year for Intel and especially the OEMs like us," Chu told FRVR. "Because we also need to take those cost hike[s] for those key components like memory and also storage." MSI claims it didn't accept these prices sitting down. The company says it actively exhausted its options trying to leverage supplier relationships to secure cheaper parts, but it ultimately hit a brick wall.

two views msi claw 8 ex handheld

"All I can say is we have tried every approach to get the memory and also storage at a lower cost. Like, deepen the relationship between us and also those suppliers, like to have some deals... and I think we have done everything we can do to make our system as affordable as possible. But unfortunately, I think the situation, the result is what you see right here. So, I would say, yes, it will be a tough year for us and for the gamers."

This launch marks a distinct, sobering shift for portable gaming. When Valve first shook up the market with the Steam Deck, it popularized the idea of the handheld as an approachable, highly affordable gateway to PC gaming. Chu admitted that the industry is entering a vastly different, luxury-tier era where these devices must be treated as serious investments rather than casual impulse purchases.

clawinsides
The complex interior of the handheld. Images: MSI

"Maybe in the past, for example, Steam Deck is really approachable in terms of the price, so maybe I didn't need to think too much while getting one," Chu noted. "But, as you can see, Steam Deck also costs a lot right now. So I say it's good timing to take a look at what kind of the true potential or the capability of this new handheld can provide us."

The hardware inside the Claw 8 EX AI+ is undeniably impressive, but its luxury pricing is a symptom of a much larger macroeconomic sickness. With memory and storage costs locked in an AI-driven chokehold, MSI's latest launch confirms exactly what Chu said: it is going to continue to be an incredibly expensive, tough year to be a gamer. Just wait until you see next-gen console pricing for "Project Helix" next year.
Tags:  MSI, handhelds, claw 8 ex ai+
Zak Killian

Zak Killian

A 30-year PC building veteran, Zak is a modern-day Renaissance man who may not be an expert on anything, but knows just a little about nearly everything.
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