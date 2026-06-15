OneXPlayer's New Ryzen AI Max Handheld Starts At A Jaw-Dropping $2,399





OneXPlayer is launching its X2 Mini Pro on Indiegogo and with it, the promise of performance up the ying-yang, but buyers need to prepared for a major case of severe sticker shock. Starting at a staggering $2,399, the base model costs more than five Nintendo Switch 2 consoles, or nearly four standard PlayStation 5 systems.

And yet, with that asking price, early backers will be quick to notice that initial marketing and teasers that promised AMD’s top-tier Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor (a Strix Halo APU boasting 16 cores and 32 threads) has been downgraded to a Ryzen AI Max+ 388. The 388 basically cuts the core and thread counts directly in half, leaving the device with 8 cores and 16 threads alongside 32MB of L3 cache. Thankfully, the integrated Radeon 8060S GPU remains intact with its original 55W default TDP. Indeed, 8 cores are arguably plenty for modern gaming, but this unannounced change still leaves a sour taste in our mouths, given the price and other use cases.









OneXPlayer is playing up the X2 Mini Pro's AI computing capability and versatile hardware design. The device can serve as a 2-in-1 PC tablet, featuring detachable controllers and a magnetic snap-on keyboard. It's also explicitly tailored to run local AI chatbots and assistants like OpenClaw , although we wonder why most owners would ever want to run LLMs on their handheld. Nonetheless, the Ryzen AI Max+ 388 pumps out 50 NPU TOPS, contributing to an overall system performance of 118 TOPS.









Up front, the handheld features an 8.8-inch, 144Hz OLED panel equipped with variable refresh rate support. Powering the system is a sizeable user-replaceable 85Wh battery, paired with an available charging dock. Storage junkies can expand the internal space up to a massive 8TB using secondary mini SSDs and microSD cards, which is perfect for storing heavy libraries of AAA games and local AI large language models.



