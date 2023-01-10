CATEGORIES
home News

MSI's Popular Afterburner GPU Overclocking Tool Might Not Be Dead After All

by Zak KillianTuesday, January 10, 2023, 02:53 PM EDT
hero msi afterburner
If you're reading this website, you're probably familiar with MSI Afterburner, at least by name. It's one of the most popular GPU tweaking and tuning programs, so much so that hackers are willing to spoof the MSI website to fool unsuspecting gamers. However, its future is in limbo following the revelation that the Russian developer hasn't been paid by MSI in nearly a year.

unwinder posts3

Controversy arose last week when the author of MSI's application, one Mr. Alexey "Unwinder" Nicolaychuk, posted on the venerable Guru3D forums that the project is "probably dead" due to being "semi-abandoned" by MSI. It was known for a long time that Afterburner has largely been a hands-off project for MSI, but it seems that due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, MSI hasn't been paying Unwinder for his work for some 11 months.

The specific issue is apparently that the payment method that MSI and Unwinder were using, known as SWIFT, pulled out of Unwinder's native Russia due to the conflict. Unwinder says that the issue is "not MSI's fault at all" and that the Taiwanese tech firm would "love to keep the project alive."

unwinder posts1

The software author understandably remarks that he feels "demotivated" by the situation, and that work on the popular application has all but stopped. It's hard to blame the fellow for being unwilling to work for free, and he deserves all credit for continuing to work even after communication with MSI stopped.

So that's it, then? MSI Afterburner is dead, a casualty of the Ukraine war? Well, hope may not be completely lost. Hassan Mujtaba of WCCFTech went to MSI about the problem and got a statement, which you can see reproduced below:

hms1193 tweet

This statement would seem to contradict Unwinder's remarks, but it's possible that pressure from the community and tech press has forced MSI's hand on the matter. Surely any company would prefer to have its employees work for free, but we would hope that responsible businesses would take every step to ensure their employees are compensated. However, there's been no public statement from Unwinder or MSI on whether development will resume.

unwinder posts2

By the way, whatever happens, this doesn't mean the death of Rivatuner. Rivatuner Statistics Server, known as RTSS for short, is a hobby project of Unwinder's that dates back far further than the creation of MSI Afterburner. He specifically remarks in the Guru3D forum thread that the death of Afterburner won't mean the end of RTSS, so while folks may or may not need to find a new tuning utility, the overlay will remain the same.
Tags:  MSI, Overclocking, Software, msi afterburner
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment