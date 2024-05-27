Motorola Razr 2024 Leak: Real Images Reveal Design And Specs
Motorola's next folding phone has made a surprise appearance online. The Moto Razr 50 has been listed by China's telecom regulator TENAA. While this doesn't count as an official unveiling, we now know most of the key features of this device.
Motorola, which is a subsidiary of Lenovo these days, often releases its high-end smartphones in China a few months before they come to the US. Previous leaks have suggested that the Razr 50 will come to the US later in 2024, but its appearance on the TENAA site suggests it's almost ready for its Chinese debut.
The TENAA filing includes a full spec list, as well as images of the phone from multiple angles. According to TENAA, the phone has a 6.9-inch foldable OLED display at 1080×2640. The exterior screen is 1056×1066 and measures 3.6-inches. That means it covers almost the entire front of the device (when folded). Last year's foldable Razr had a small external screen, while the Moto Razr+ got the full-screen design.
We get a few more tidbits about the internals from the regulatory listing. There's a 2.5GHz octa-core processor of unknown make, a pair of batteries that add up to 3,950mAh, 8 to 16GB of RAM, and 128GB to 1TB of storage. The overall device measures 171.3 x 73.9 x 7.2mm and weighs 188 grams. That's about the same size and weight as the 2023 Razr foldable.
The images that accompany the TENAA filing are a good match for previous Razr leaks. We only see the phone unfolded, so it looks more or less like any other candybar-shaped smartphone. The bezels are a bit large, and you can see the hinge peeking up above it, but Motorola's foldable flip phones are pretty streamlined. There are two cameras on the top half, one 50MP and the other 13MP. The listing doesn't specify, but we can surmise the 13MP is an ultrawide. There's also a 32MP selfie shooter inside the phone, but using the main cameras with the cover display will yield better results.
It's unclear how the Razr 50 will be marketed in the US. Last year, the leaked Razr 40 ended up being the high-end Razr+ in the US, and it might be the same deal in 2024. China's Razr 50 could be a preview of Moto's flagship clamshell-style foldable in the US. So, there may still be a budget-conscious version of this phone waiting in the wings. If Motorola sticks to its recent release cadence, the Chinese version of the foldable will appear this summer, and the US release will follow in the fall.