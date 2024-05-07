Motorola's 2024 Razer Plus Foldable Makes A Photo Shoot Cameo
A good look at the upcoming 2024 Motorola Razr Plus (also known as the Razr 50 Ultra in markets outside of the U.S.) has just been leaked online. Motorola seems to have carried over the basic exterior design exterior language as the current generation model, which might be a slight bummer for fans of the device who where hoping for a more significant aesthetic refresh.
Thanks to a tipster in India, we've gotten a better idea of what the next Razr Plus will look like. With this flip phone (let's be real folks, that's what these phones are) passing through multiple certification bureaus like the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) last month and Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) more recently, the device is moving ever closer to an official release.
From the looks of it, the 2024 Razr Plus is a near copy of the 2023 version, at least on the outside. There's the horizontal rear cameras with a flash, the Razr branding under the Motorola logo (siting in a deeper finger dimple, perhaps harking all the way back to the OG Moto X), and the large exterior display taking up almost the entire top half of the phone.
The phone in the pictures, with model number XT-24510-3, also show off the thin front bezels and centered punch-hole selfie cam, while the power button and volume rocker sit on the right edge. Other sources have mentioned that three colorways will be offered—blue, orange, and green (or whatever funky names they end up getting), and that the phone will come in a 12GB RAM and 512GB storage configuration, which would be a bump from the current's 8GB/256GB setup.
Not much else is known, specifications-wise, about the 2024 Razr Plus. There's a strong chance that we'll see something like a Snapdragon 8S Gen 3 powering the device. Although it's not exactly a flagship SoC in a flagship phone, we believe this is plenty of power on tap here while potentially helping keep the MSRP aggressively lower than the competition, such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip series. The current Razr Plus also has fantastic displays inside and out, so we hope that at least carries through with perhaps a boost in maximum nits.
It's also a matter of time when fans of the phone will find out if the main cameras and the battery capacity have been upgraded. While not unique to the Razr Plus itself, foldable flip phones have traditionally received inferior camera sensors compared to its stablemates, so it'd be nice to see Motorola up its game here.