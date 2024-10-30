Minisforum EliteMini AI370 Zen 5 Mini PC Arrives With A Big Bonus Offer And $300 Discount





Remember when Minisforum teased a tiny Zen 5 titan last month? Now several weeks later, we not only have confirmation on the full set of specifications, but also an introductory discount that shaves $300 off the MSRP on its EliteMini AI370 mini PC. On top of that, Minisforum is dangling a bonus offer for the first 150 people who pull the trigger on a purchase.





Presale pricing for the EliteMini AI370 comes in at $1,099, versus the $1,399 MSRP. It's not clear how long the discount will be in play, though Minisforum says anyone who placed an order by October 29 (yesterday) will have their mini PC sent out on November 4. Meanwhile, all new orders will ship out on November 20.





That also happens to be the end date for a "new product launch special offer," which entails a $100 gift card. Everyone who orders an EliteMini AI370 by November 20 will receive the gift card. In addition, those among the first 150 to place an order by then will also be gifted a keyboard and mouse set.





So there's your rundown of the early bird pricing and potential bonus offers. As for the actual hardware, the EliteMini AI370 embraces AMD's Strix Point platform with a Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor. AMD dubs its Ryzen AI 300 series as being the "best processor[s] for Copilot+ PCs" and the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 is currently the top model with four Zen 5 cores clocked at up to 5.1GHz and eight Zen 5c cores clocked at up to 3.3GHz, for 12 total CPU cores and 24 threads. It also features 12MB of L2 cache, 24MB of L3 cache, and an onboard NPU (neural processing unit) capable of up to 50 TOPS (and 80 TOPS for the processor package as a whole).









On the graphics side, the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 flexes a Radeon 890M GPU with 16 cores clocked at up to 2.9GHz. As we've covered previously, AMD is touting some major gaming performance advantages against Intel's Core Ultra 185H processor based on Meteor Lake , as seen in the graph above.





"The EliteMini AI370 is not just about raw power; it's also beautifully designed. Crafted from premium, durable plastic, its sleek 5-inch form factor makes it perfect for any environment, whether professional or leisure. Its exquisite details and eye-catching aesthetics ensure it stands out, while its compact size makes it incredibly portable," Minisforum says.





Rounding out the core specs are 32GB of DDR5-7500 RAM and a 1TB NVMe solid state drive (SSD) that's installed into one of the two M.2 2280 slots.





Wireless connectivity comes by way of Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. On the front of the mini PC, users will find a USB4 port, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Additional I/O on the rear include two more USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, DisplayPort 2.0 (x1) and HDMI 2.1 (x1) outputs, and dual 2.5Gbps LAN ports.



