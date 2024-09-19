Minisforum's Next Mini PC To Be A Tiny Zen 5 Titan With AMD's Ryzen AI 9 HX 370





Minisforum is far from a stranger to the mini PC scene, and is often out there employing the latest silicon in its miniaturized systems. That isn't about to change. To the contrary, the company has taken to Weibo, a massive social media site in China, to tease an upcoming EliteMini AI370 mini PC built around AMD's fancy Strix Point silicon, and specifically the Ryzen AI 9 370 (as the model name implies).







In case you missed it, AMD unveiled its Ryzen AI 300 series at Computex a few months ago. There are three models, including the Ryzen AI 9 365, Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 that Minisforum is tapping for its next mini PC, and the flagship Ryzen AI 9 HX 375.





The top two chips are virtually the same, just the flagship Ryzen AI 9 HX 375 offers a tad more AI grunt with the onboard neural processing unit (NPU) serving up to 55 TOPS, and up to 85 TOPS for the processor as a whole. AMD's Ryzen AI 9 370, meanwhile, serves up to 50 TOPS from the onboard NPU, and up to 80 TOPS for the entire chip package.









Otherwise, the specs are the same—both chips pack 12 CPU cores (4x Zen 5 clocked at up to 5.1GHz and 8x Zen 5c clocked at up to 3.3GHz), both feature 12MB of L2 cache and 24MB of L3 cache, and both have a 28W TDP that is configurable from 15-54W.





On the graphics side, the two parts feature a Radeon 890M GPU based on AMD's RDNA 3.5 architecture, with 16 graphics cores clocked at up to 2,900MHz (2.9GHz).





We've already spent some time with the chip while housed in an ASUS Zenbook S 16 laptop, which you can check out in our Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 review that's chock full of benchmarks and analysis. It's a stout chip and an interesting addition to the mini PC form factor that Minisforum is prepping.



