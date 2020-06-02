CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillTuesday, June 02, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT

Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 Core i7 Ice Lake Convertible Discounted By $200 Or More With This Hot Offer

surface pro 7
Over the past few months, we've seen a number of deals on the Arm-powered Microsoft Surface Pro X, with discounts amounting to as much as $400. Deals on the more "traditional" Surface Pro 7 haven't been as frequent, but Buydig is currently offering a rather compelling deal on the convertible through its eBay store.

In this case, Buydig is selling the Surface Pro 7 that is configured with a 10th generation Intel Core i7-1065G7 "Ice Lake" processor paired with 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for $1,299. This is a $200 discount off its regular price of $1,499. However, for frequent eBay'ers that are signed up for the eBay Bucks program, there's an even bigger discount in store for you.

surface pro 7 2

eBay is currently running an eBay Bucks promotion that will give you back 5 percent on your purchase. With this Surface Pro 7 purchase, you'll earn $64.95 that can be used towards a future eBay purchase. For those that have to pay tax on their purchases from eBay, this will take care of a significant portion of that added cost. This 5 percent eBay Bucks promotion is available for the next 40 hours.

The Surface Pro 7 is Microsoft's premium Windows 10 convertible, which is dominated by a 12.3-inch (2736x1824) PixelSense Display. The device, which is constructed of lightweight magnesium, weighs in at 1.7 pounds and includes both USB-A and USB-C ports for connectivity along with a microSDXC card reader. When it comes to wireless connectivity, the Surface Pro 7 supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0. On the all-important aspect of runtimes, the Surface Pro 7 is rated to last up to 10.5 hours per charge

We should mention, however, that this deal doesn't include a keyboard, so you will have to purchase a Type Cover separately, which will add at least $130 to your purchase costs. Also, if you want stylus support, the Microsoft Surface Pen will add another $80.



Tags:  deals, Microsoft, (nasdaq:msft), ice lake, surface pro 7
Via:  Buydig via eBay
