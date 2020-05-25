Microsoft Surface Pro X Hits All-Time Low With Red Hot $450 Discount

How low with the Surface Pro X go? We are still finding out, and if you have been kicking yourself for not picking one up a short while ago when it was on sale for $899.99 at Amazon and Best Buy, relax your leg and give your rear-end a break. Microsoft's Surface Pro X is the recipient of another price cut, this time with a savings of $450 over its MSRP.





You can snag the Surface Pro X at Amazon for $849.99 right now. That beats the previous sale by $50, and is the lowest price we have ever seen for one of these. And this time around, it is only Amazon that is offering the sizeable savings—over at Best Buy, it is back up to its regular $1,299.99 retail price for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration.





Amazon is also selling the other configurations at a discount, though the 8GB/256GB model sports the deepest price cut for Memorial Day.











The Surface Pro X is an interesting addition to the Surface family. It differs from the non-X Surface Pro by eschewing a x86 processor for an Arm chip. Specifically, all Surface Pro X models feature a custom Microsoft SQ1 system-on-chip (SoC) based on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8cx . It is built on a 7-nanometer manufacturing node, with a 64-bit Kyro 495 CPU and Adreno 680 GPU. The chip also boasts 4G LTE connectivity.





This is a lower power part with light thermal demands, which helps the Surface Pro X maintain a thin (5.3mm) and light (1.68 pounds) profile. Battery life checks in at 13 hours as rated (we squeezed out a bit more in our hands-on testing), which is a few hours better than the x86-based Surface Pro 7 with an Intel Core i7 or Core i5 processor inside.





The Surface Pro X is a capable machine that offers a full Windows 10 experience on Arm, with overall good compatibility with x86 32-bit apps. Performance with x86 emulation is a bit lacking compared, as one might expect, and 64-bit x86 apps are a no-go. But for what it is, the Surface Pro X is an interesting product, and offered at a deep discount with this deal.

