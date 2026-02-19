Microsoft's Project Silica Brings 10,000-Year Glass Storage Closer To Reality





With the sheer volume of global archival data outpacing our ability to store it reliably, it's hard not get excited about something like Project Silica. Currently, data centers rely on magnetic media that must be replaced every five to seven years. In contrast, the glass platters developed by Microsoft’s team in Cambridge are passive; once the data is written, it requires zero energy to maintain. The storage units can sit on a shelf for millennia, remaining as legible as the day they were created. This sustainability factor is a cornerstone of the project, as it offers a path toward carbon-neutral data archiving by eliminating the need for constant cooling and mechanical maintenance.The success behind Project Silica revolves around the discovery of three-dimensional pixels, or phase voxels, encoded into the 2mm-thick glass. These voxels are not merely surface markings but are structural changes within the silica itself.