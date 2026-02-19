CATEGORIES
home News

Microsoft's Project Silica Brings 10,000-Year Glass Storage Closer To Reality

by Aaron LeongThursday, February 19, 2026, 11:41 AM EDT
hero sealed in glass
Microsoft’s Project Silica has achieved a breakthrough in data preservation by developing a higher-density glass storage system capable of archiving digital data for thousands of years without degradation. By utilizing femtosecond lasers to etch data into quartz glass, researchers have created a medium that is virtually indestructible, resisting heat, water, and electromagnetic pulses. Hot tip: Just don't drop it.

project silica1

With the sheer volume of global archival data outpacing our ability to store it reliably, it's hard not get excited about something like Project Silica. Currently, data centers rely on magnetic media that must be replaced every five to seven years. In contrast, the glass platters developed by Microsoft’s team in Cambridge are passive; once the data is written, it requires zero energy to maintain. The storage units can sit on a shelf for millennia, remaining as legible as the day they were created. This sustainability factor is a cornerstone of the project, as it offers a path toward carbon-neutral data archiving by eliminating the need for constant cooling and mechanical maintenance.

The success behind Project Silica revolves around the discovery of three-dimensional pixels, or phase voxels, encoded into the 2mm-thick glass. These voxels are not merely surface markings but are structural changes within the silica itself.

To retrieve the information, high-speed wide-field microscopes capture images of the glass, which are then processed by machine learning algorithms to decode the patterns back into digital files. Recent refinements (as published in Nature) spotlight how the team has significantly increased the data density and the speed of the writing process, making the technology viable for large-scale enterprise use. To demonstrate, the researchers successfully encoded classic films (like Warner Bros' Superman), music, and cultural archives, proving that the system can handle complex, high-def datasets (a limitation of other 5D glass storage tech).

silica superman1
Superman movie sealed in glass

Beyond industrial applications, the implications for our cultural heritage could be quite profound. After all, modern civilization generates more information than any era in history, yet our storage formats are the most ephemeral we have ever used. While Roman stone inscriptions have survived two thousand years, a standard DVD may become unreadable in twenty. In contrast, Project Silica bridges this gap by providing a hard copy for the digital era.
Tags:  Microsoft, Storage, (nasdaq:msft)
AL

Aaron Leong

Tech enthusiast, YouTuber, engineer, rock climber, family guy. 'Nuff said.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment