SPhotonix Touts 5D Glass Storage To Preserve Data For Billions Of Years
So, it's not exactly perfect, but in theory this kind of tech could do a lot to help the scene of data centers and archival storage in general, especially as AI demand begins stripping traditional storage and memory from shelves at an unprecedented rate. Speaking to The Register, SPhotonix co-founder Ilya Kazansky (son of co-founder Peter Kazansky) laid out SPhotonix's future plans.
"We believe this is the only way that the industry is going to be able to scale the data storage capacity given the growing demand," Kazansky said. "We are not aiming to become a manufacturing company. We are a technology licensing company. We love the model of Arm Holdings. And to a certain extent, we love the model of NVIDIA. So we are developing the enablement technology, and then we're going to be forming some form of consortium, some form of a group of companies that will help us bring this technology to market."
With initial estimated costs of the read device being $6,000 and the write device being a whopping $30,000, it's clear that the Kazanskys aren't targeting the consumer market anytime soon. However, if their planned consortium does pan out as they hope, and the speed advancements necessary to compete with modern archival storage do manifest in the coming years of R&D, we could see a substantial shift in the data center and enterprise.
Image Credit: SPhotonix