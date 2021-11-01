5D Storage Breakthrough Stuffs A Massive 500TB Of Data On A Tiny Disc With Amazing Endurance





With any type of creative or engineering project, you have to be aware of your target, whether that's the audience for a joke, the landscape for a building, or the use-case for a piece of hardware or software. All practical attempts to create anything have to start with a list of project goals or intentions.

We're not optical scientists, but we'll share our understanding of the technology. Essentially, what is happening is that the femtosecond laser pulses create voxels—that is, "volume pixels", or 3D pixels, in glass by altering the structure of the glass in such a way as to create specific angles of refraction and "retardance," which is a shift in polarization. Combined with the voxels' normal three spatial dimensions, these five qualities give us our "five dimensional" data storage







