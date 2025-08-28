CATEGORIES
Microsoft's Copilot AI Comes To Samsung TVs & Monitors For Free, How To Enable It

by Alan VelascoThursday, August 28, 2025, 11:15 AM EDT
copilot samsung tvs monitors hero
Microsoft continues to find more ways to makes its Copilot AI available to users. It’s become a core part of the Windows 11 experience, including as an assistant to gamers. Now, the company is teaming up with Samsung to bring Copilot to select Samsung TVs and monitors. Best of all, it’s free.

Copilot will be available automatically, with no extra work required from users, as an app within the Tizen OS homescreen but can also be accessed using click to search or Samsung Daily Plus. Users can interact with the AI by pressing the microphone button on their remote and speaking naturally. A more personalized experience is available that takes advantage of “Copilot’s personalization, memory, and preferences for you,” when logged into a Microsoft account.

copilot samsung tvs monitors body

When a user opens the Copilot app they’ll be greeted by an amorphous blob that will serve as a visual indicator so that they know the AI is working after a query. This companion will be able to provide information central to the TV watching experience, such as spoiler-free episode recaps and individual content recommendations, alongside details about the cast and crew. Additionally, Copilot will also be able to tackle any general questions such as “will Saturday in Seattle be good conditions for hiking?”

For now, this implementation of Copilot is fairly basic, with users getting some nice visual results such as poster art and synopsis that will make it easier to find something to watch. It will be interesting to see if it continues to just be an app users can access, or if it ends up becoming an integrated part of Tizen.

Copilot is now available in select markets to those who own 2025 model Samsung TVs across the company’s lineup, including Micro RGB, Neo QLED, OLED, The Frame and The Frame Pro. Those who own a Samsung M7, M8, and M9 smart monitorsare also getting access to Copilot.
Tags:  Samsung, Microsoft, Television, Monitors, copilot, AI, artificial-intelligence, (nasdaq:msft)
