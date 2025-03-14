Xbox's New Copilot For Gaming Aims To Be The Ultimate AI-Powered Sidekick
Copilot for Gaming is meant to act as a gamer’s sidekick. One of its main features is providing helpful hints when a player asks for them, similar to an in game coach. Kardar notes that gaming is a form of entertainment where someone can get stuck, which is less than ideal and can suck the fun out of the experience, “So that’s where you want something to show up to say, ‘let’s help you get past that.'”
Another potential upside of this new AI effort is assisting players to access games quicker. The company is claiming that the AI will be capable of downloading and installing a game tthat's requested using natural language. It will also be able to provide players with a summary of where they last left off if it’s been a while since they last hit the play button. The latter seems more helpful than the former, as hitting “install” doesn’t exactly eat up much time.
The biggest potential stumbling block to Copilot for Gaming will be its accuracy. The last thing Microsoft wants to do is have its AI take someone down the wrong path, such as recommending a player use an important item that should’ve been saved for later.
At the very least Microsoft says that this AI tool will not be intrusive and will only appear if the player wants it to be there, which is probably the right way to implement a tool like this in the highly skeptical gaming community.