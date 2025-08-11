CATEGORIES
home News

Microsoft's Copilot For Windows 11 Now Offers A Free GPT-5-Powered Smart Mode

by Victor AwogbemilaMonday, August 11, 2025, 04:20 PM EDT
hero microsofts copilot gpt 5
Microsoft's new GPT-5-powered Smart mode, which OpenAI describes as the "best model to date", is automatically rolling out for free to Copilot users. We've tested it here at HotHardware and observed that you don't even need to update your Copilot app before accessing the new unified model.

A notable part of the GPT-5 Smart Mode is GPT-5 thinking, which is usually deployed for advanced in-depth analysis and deep reasoning. Interestingly, Copilot users appear to enjoy better access to this feature than ChatGPT Free users. Our test drive revealed that while ChatGPT Free users are limited to only one daily use of GPT-5 for this feature, a Copilot user could access it up to five times a day. This higher rate limit is due to Microsoft's vast Azure data center infrastructure.

body2 think deeply microsofts copilot gpt 5

Here's how to enjoy this exciting, latest upgrade. Search for Copilot in your Windows search bar and open it. Then, click Quick Response in the query box. You'll find "Smart" as one of the options, which activates GPT-5. If you don't have the Copilot app, download it from your Microsoft Store or visit the Microsoft Copilot website in any browser.

11body think deeply microsofts copilot gpt 5

OpenAI created a lot of hype around GPT-5 before its release last Thursday, and it's hard to say just yet if that hype is justified. Nonetheless, its advanced capabilities make it very handy for coding, math, writing, and handling health-related inquiries.
Tags:  copilot, AI, (nasdaq:msft), chatgpt, gpt-5
