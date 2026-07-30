Microsoft's AI Bet Pays Off As Azure Hits $100B Amid Xbox Slump





Microsoft has released its fourth-quarter and full-year fiscal 2026 earnings report, and it showcases better-than-expected financial performance driven heavily by explosive enterprise AI demand (what else is new?). While overall company revenue climbed to $90 billion for a modest 18% year-over-year gain, the $100 billion in full-year revenue for Azure tells the real story.





"We are advancing the frontier on the cost-to-outcome curve, ensuring every customer can turn tokens into business results," said Satya Nadella, chairman and chief executive officer of Microsoft. "This year, Azure revenue surpassed $100 billion for the first time, and Microsoft 365 Copilot reached over 30 million paid seats, reflecting the confidence customers are placing in us to power their AI transformation."





Azure revenue crossing the $100 billion threshold is a clear signal of strong and continued AI growth, fueled by sustained enterprise AI adoption. It also helped drive a strong finish on the year for Microsoft's Intelligent Cloud division, which Azure is part of, with $39.3 billion in quarterly revenue for a 32% year-over-year increase.





"Customer demand continues to exceed available capacity," said Amy Hood, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Microsoft.













Microsoft is understandably ecstatic with those kinds of gains. However, the earnings report also highlights a stark contrast between the company's booming enterprise sector and its consumer-facing hardware businesses. Microsoft's More Personal Computing business dipped 4% to $12.9 billion, with Windows OEM and Devices revenue decreasing 7% and Xbox content and services sliding 10%.





During a conference call to discuss the earnings, Nadella said that when it comes to Xbox, Microsoft is "making the necessary decisions required across our content portfolio, platform, and operations" as part of its 100-day reset plan that was previously announced.













Xbox is a bit of a wildcard for Microsoft. Before Phil Spencer, the previous face of Xbox, departed Microsoft, there was a major push to promote cloud gaming as part of the controversial and now-defunct 'This is an Xbox' campaign. Asha Sharma took over as EVP and CEO of Microsoft Gaming earlier this year and immediately steered Xbox in a different direction, promising fans a return to the brand's console roots.





She also said there would be some tough decisions as part of a hard reset, which included a restructuring and lots of layoffs . Despite some initial pains, both Microsoft and Sharma remain confident in the long-term trajectory of the Xbox division.

In FY26, over 200 million new players came to XBOX and our games, but our business did not grow with our audience. We need to close that gap by investing in what players value. That will take time, but we expect to return to growth by the end of FY27. — ASHA (@asha_shar) July 29, 2026

"In FY26, over 200 million new players came to Xbox and our games, but our business did not grow with our audience. We need to close that gap by investing in what players value. That will take time, but we expect to return to growth by the end of FY27," Sharma stated on X.



