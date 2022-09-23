Microsoft's 2022 Surface Event: When Is It And What To Expect
The last month or so has seen its fair share of new product reveals from companies such as AMD and NVIDIA, as companies try and get their latest and greatest out before the holiday shopping season. Not to be outdone, Microsoft will be throwing its hat into the ring of possible gifts being asked for in December. The tech company is expected to reveal a new Surface Pro, Surface Studio, Surface Laptop, and possibly some new Surface Earbuds.
The upcoming Surface Pro 9 is expected to include both Intel and ARM configurations, and possible new color choices. In the past, Graphite and Platinum have been the two colors to choose from. It is thought that the options for a Sapphire (blue) and Forrest (green) will be added this go round.
An updated Surface Laptop is also expected. Rumors suggest that it may only come in an Intel version, sporting Intel's 12th-gen chips. Some think only having an Intel variant will earn the nomenclature of Laptop 4+, instead of Laptop 5.
It has also been rumored that there could be a Surface Laptop aimed at gamers in the mix as well. This rumored laptop is thought to be built on the latest Intel Alder Lake H series CPUs, with the core i7-12800H and the Core i5-12500H as possible options. If you opt for the i7, it is thought you will also get a powerful RTX 3070 Ti with 8GB of VRAM. If you opt for the lower i5, you may get the RTX 3050 Ti with 4GB of VRAM. Either option would be a huge leap in performance in terms of gaming over prior Surface devices.
The Surface Studio 3 is perhaps the most anticipated of all the new devices that will be announced. The last update to the Studio lineup was all the way back in 2018 and rocks an outdated 7th-gen Intel Core chip. Many are hoping that Microsoft will arm the newest version with a new and more powerful Intel chip, alongside an NVIDIA GPU. This would surely make the device much more alluring than its current offering. Other smaller devices, such as updated Surface Earbuds, are more than likely on the docket as well.
This event will also mark 10 years of Surface, so it makes sense for Microsoft to want to make it special. It is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET on October 12, 2022. Be sure to stay tuned to HotHardware in the weeks leading up to the event, as we will bring you all the latest news.