CATEGORIES
home News

Microsoft's 2022 Surface Event: When Is It And What To Expect

by Tim SweezyFriday, September 23, 2022, 12:24 PM EDT
microsoft surface event
Microsoft does not intend on being left out of the flurry of new devices being released, as it is set to reveal its own new products at its Surface event next month. While it is not known yet if the event will be in-person, you can more than likely expect to see the company's newest Surface Pro, as well as a few other updated devices.

The last month or so has seen its fair share of new product reveals from companies such as AMD and NVIDIA, as companies try and get their latest and greatest out before the holiday shopping season. Not to be outdone, Microsoft will be throwing its hat into the ring of possible gifts being asked for in December. The tech company is expected to reveal a new Surface Pro, Surface Studio, Surface Laptop, and possibly some new Surface Earbuds.

The upcoming Surface Pro 9 is expected to include both Intel and ARM configurations, and possible new color choices. In the past, Graphite and Platinum have been the two colors to choose from. It is thought that the options for a Sapphire (blue) and Forrest (green) will be added this go round.

An updated Surface Laptop is also expected. Rumors suggest that it may only come in an Intel version, sporting Intel's 12th-gen chips. Some think only having an Intel variant will earn the nomenclature of Laptop 4+, instead of Laptop 5.

microsoft surface pro

It has also been rumored that there could be a Surface Laptop aimed at gamers in the mix as well. This rumored laptop is thought to be built on the latest Intel Alder Lake H series CPUs, with the core i7-12800H and the Core i5-12500H as possible options. If you opt for the i7, it is thought you will also get a powerful RTX 3070 Ti with 8GB of VRAM. If you opt for the lower i5, you may get the RTX 3050 Ti with 4GB of VRAM. Either option would be a huge leap in performance in terms of gaming over prior Surface devices.

The Surface Studio 3 is perhaps the most anticipated of all the new devices that will be announced. The last update to the Studio lineup was all the way back in 2018 and rocks an outdated 7th-gen Intel Core chip. Many are hoping that Microsoft will arm the newest version with a new and more powerful Intel chip, alongside an NVIDIA GPU. This would surely make the device much more alluring than its current offering. Other smaller devices, such as updated Surface Earbuds, are more than likely on the docket as well.

This event will also mark 10 years of Surface, so it makes sense for Microsoft to want to make it special. It is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET on October 12, 2022. Be sure to stay tuned to HotHardware in the weeks leading up to the event, as we will bring you all the latest news.
Tags:  Microsoft, Surface Pro, (nasdaq:msft), surface laptop, surface earbuds
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming Rig Platform
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2022 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment