by Brandon HillThursday, April 30, 2020, 04:03 PM EDT

Microsoft To Showcase Xbox Series X Gameplay Footage Next Week, Here's When To Tune In

Microsoft has been pretty forthcoming about its next-generation Xbox Series X game console, and has revealed many details about its hardware and software features. Not only have we seen what the console looks like (something that Sony isn't yet prepared to do with its PlayStation 5), but we also know about the innermost workings of the console including its AMD Zen 2-based Ryzen processor, RDNA 2 GPU and speedy PCIe 3.0 SSD.

What we haven't seen much of so far is actual gameplay footage from the console. That all changes next week, as Microsoft will hold an Inside Xbox event on May 7th at 11am EST, during which it will show actual gameplay from upcoming native Xbox Series X games. Once these clips drop, we'll finally be able to see just how much of a graphics leap that we'll see compared to the current generation Xbox One X.

Microsoft made the announcement in a tweet, after which Xbox Games Marketing General Manager Aaron Greenberg added, "So pumped to see our partners showing us a first look at Xbox Series X gameplay next week! Also know the Xbox Game Studios teams are hard at work on some big summer plans. More details soon!"

Neither Greenberg nor the official Xbox Twitter account would confirm which games would be shown off next week, but we do have one confirmed title that will make an appearance: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Ubisoft officially announced the game yesterday during an epic day-long live-streaming event, and confirmed today that Valhalla gameplay footage will be on the docket during the official Microsoft event next week.

Microsoft has committed to launch the Xbox Series X during this holiday shopping season. This is the same timeframe as the PlayStation 5, so late 2020 through early 2021 should be a interesting battle in the console gaming world.



