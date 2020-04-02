Microsoft Is Optimistic Xbox Series X Buyers Will Be Happy With Its Price, Seriously Strong Performance

Just to quickly recap, here is what we are looking at...

Xbox Series X Specifications

CPU: 8x cores @ 3.8GHz (3.66GHz w/ SMT), custom Zen 2

GPU: 52 CUs @ 1.825GHz, 12 TFLOPs, custom RDNA 2

Die size: 360.45mm 2

Memory: 16GB GDDR6 w/ 320mb bus

Memory bandwidth: 10GB @ 560GB/s (6GB @ 336GB/s)

Storage: 1TB custom NVMe SSD

I/O throughput: 2.4GB/s (raw), 4.8GB/s (compressed with custom hardware decompression block)

Expandable storage: 1TB expansion card

External storage: USB 3.2 HDD support

Optical drive: 4K Blu-ray

Performance target: 4K @ 60fps, up to 120fps

As you can see, the GPU inside the Xbox Series X is serving up more compute units and, for what it is worth, a higher number of TFLOPs. Microsoft had said all along that it intends on being competitive in performance in price, and if the specifications alone are any indication, the former is certainly true. What about the latter?





Just a few days ago, a Canadian retailer listed a PS5 for preorder at $559.99 CAD. That works out to around $393 in USD, and if that price point holds true, then we are probably looking at $399 in the US. That is the same price the PlayStation 4 launched at back in November 2013, as well as the PS4 Pro in September 2016.







Source: IGN







In an interview with IGN, Spencer hinted that gamers will be happy with the price of the Xbox Series X, wherever it lands.





"I feel good about the price that we're going to be able to get to," Spencer said. "I feel about the price and performance capabilities that we have with the Xbox Series X. I feel incredibly strong about the overall package."





Landing on a price is a bit of a process. Spencer talked about having discussions with creators about what they expect from a next-gen console, and then setting a price target at the outset. Then as the launch gets closer, things adjust, based in part on what the competition is doing (which in this case, is Sony and its PS5).





Interestingly, Spencer also talked about having flexibility on price, and being reactive to the market.





"We're gonna make sure we stay agile on our pricing and that we have a good plan going into launch," Spencer said.





Spencer's comments are interesting because if the PS5 does in fact debut at $399, does that mean the more powerful Xbox Series X will hit that price point as well? We don't know, but it is an interesting proposition. My gut is that it will arrive at $499, but we'll have to wait and see.



