Microsoft Warns New Windows 11 Patch Can Break Your PC's Audio

​The device displays an error in Device Manager: "This device cannot start (Code 10).”​

No audio output.​

Volume controls are unresponsive or remain at zero.​

Sound settings are unresponsive or unavailable.​

Some devices might function in standard stereo configurations but fail when using multichannel audio features, including 8-channel or 3D audio modes. Some customers have reported that they're able to restore audio in these cases by switching to 2-channel mode.

Microsoft says it's working on a fix, but as of right now, there is no official workaround, temporary or otherwise. That said, Microsoft reports that some users have had some luck with switching to 2-channel mode.





It's also not clear how widespread this problem is. Adding to the frustration, one of the possible symptoms is that affected users can't get into their PC's sound settings to try and troubleshoot the issue. For users who are not aware of Microsoft's support article, it would be easy to assume there is a bigger issue with their PC.





Additionally, the bug may not be limited to audio devices. According to WindowsLatest, which spotted the known issue disclaimer, it may also affect microphones.



